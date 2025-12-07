Buccaneers lose to Saints in embarrassing Week 14 showing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a string of wins before their upcoming matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, but they dropped an important divisional matchup to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Bucs lost 24-20 to the two-win Saints in a showing where all three phases of the ball struggled. With the loss, they drop to 7-6 and must play another game against the Atlanta Falcons in just four days on Thursday Night Football.

Here's how the game went down:

Bucs and Saints even after first quarter

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Saints easily marched down the field to start the game, going 45 yards in six plays to go up 7-0 off a Devin Neal touchdown run. That put the Bucs on the back foot, but they responded with a touchdown of their own after Bucky Irving took a 24-yard screen pass to the house to tie it up 7-7.

The Saints went three-and-out on their next drive, and the Bucs led a long drive that stalled at the 45-yard line when Tampa Bay went for it on 4th & 1 and didn't get it. The Saints got the ball back, but just 0:57 seconds remained in the first quarter.

Buccaneers put up three more in second quarter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs for a gain past New Orleans Saints linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Saints started the second quarter trying to get in the end zone, but they couldn't so they kicked a field goal — they tried to, anyway, as New Orleans missed and kept the score at 7-7. The Buccaneers got to midfield, but they couldn't get any further and punted back.

The Saints' first play of the next drive saw Tyler Shough throw a deep ball, but a miscommunication saw Zyon McCollum all alone to catch it and get a turnover for the Bucs. The Bucs couldn't punch it in the end zone, but they did kick a field goal to make it 10-7. A Chris Braswell sack put the Saints far back the next drive, so they punted back to the Bucs.

The Bucs went for it on 4th & 1 a second time and didn't get it once again, so the Saints had the ball will good field position once the two-minute warning hit. The Saints went for it on 4th & 1 themselves, but didn't get it, to the Bucs had one more drive to make something happen before the half. They tried two hail marys, but none hit, so they went into the half still up 10-7.

Buccaneers lose lead, regain it and then lose it again in third quarter

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs for a gain during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Bucs had the ball to start on offense, but quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception that put the Saints at Tampa Bay's 47. The Saints capitalized with a 34-yard touchdown run by Tyler Shough that put them up 14-10. The Bucs responded in turn, scoring a two-yard rush from Sean Tucker to go up 17-14.

The Saints led a long drive all the way down to Tampa Bay's eight, but they couldn't get the touchdown, so they kicked a field goal to make it 17-17. The Bucs had the ball and were driving when the third quarter ended.

Saints seal it in fourth quarter

New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) runs for a gain during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers went for it on fourth down (again) and didn't get it (again), so the Saints got the ball back. Once again, they made the Bucs pay, leading a big drive that ended in a 13-yard touchdown scramble by Tyler Shough. That made the game 24-17 with 8:30 left to play.

The Bucs led a drive down to the 19, but couldn't get in the end zone, so they kicked a field goal to move closer at 24-20. The Saints got the ball back with a chance to do some serious damage, and they held on to the ball until they had to punt with 1:54 remaining. The Bucs had one more drive, but they couldn't convert on fourth down and the Saints kneeled it out.

The Buccaneers will be back at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday to play the Atlanta Falcons.

READ MORE: Buccaneers starter returns to practice for first time since preseason

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers’ Mike Evans named as top-graded free agent heading into offseason

• Buccaneers' chance at making the NFL playoffs is getting tight

• Buccaneers' Todd Bowles evaluates pass rush, Haason Reddick after Cardinals win

• What getting Chris Godwin back to his old self means for Buccaneers