Buccaneers Linked to Sign Super Bowl Champion Linebacker

It's no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be exhausting every possible avenue this offseason to dramatically upgrade their inside linebacker room.

Not only is franchise icon Lavonte David currently mulling retirement, but the reality is, even if he were to return, the 36-year old is not the player he once was. Meanwhile, former 5th round pick SirVocea Dennis — the team's other starter in 2025 — was given an extremely long leash by Todd Bowles and co. over the past two seasons but ultimately proved to be an inconsistent player who is a true liability in pass coverage.

The reality of the situation is that the Buccaneers need to add at least two inside linebackers this offseason, regardless of what Lavonte David ultimately decides to do.

Not only do I expect the team to draft at least one LB in this year's draft, but I think it would be unwise for Bucs' GM Jason Licht not to at least add one veteran at the position through free agency as well. Jacksonville's Devin Lloyd would be a dream fit for Todd Bowles' football team, but he is near the top of this year's free agent class and is expected to garner a long-term contract of at least $20 million per year.

A little further down on the list, though, is a 25-year-old linebacker with a championship pedigree who would require significantly less money on the open market than Devin Lloyd. That player is Nakobe Dean of the Philadelphia Eagles.

In a recent article breaking down this year's crop of NFL free agents, longtime Bucs beat writer and Fox Sports contributor Greg Auman predicted Dean to sign with the Buccaneers this offseason.

"Dean, 25, has been limited by injuries throughout four seasons in Philadelphia. His peak was 128 tackles in 2024 in a Super Bowl season for the Eagles, though a knee injury sidelined him for most of the playoffs and through the first month of this season." Auman wrote. "He can get to the quarterback — seven sacks and 16 tackles for loss in the last two seasons — but his durability is a question mark."

How much would Nakobe Dean cost?

Auman also explained why Philadelphia might be willing to move on from Dean, and the type of contract he could be expected to sign as a free agent.

"The Eagles used a first-round pick on Jihaad Campbell last year, so maybe they've already decided on Dean's future. How much can Dean get as a free agent? There's a wide range of projections, but he's likely in the $8 million a year vicinity."

Dean has been a versatile, disciplined, and explosive linebacker dating back to his days at Georgia where he was a unanimous All-American and National Champion in 2021. Dean's a natural leader and his championship pedigree would certainly appeal to Jason Licht, Todd Bowles, and the rest of the Buccaneers' brass responsible for making these sorts of decisions.

That being said, Dean's injury history makes him a risk. But if the Bucs are able to add talent at the LB position from all angles this offseason, it may just be a risk worth taking.

