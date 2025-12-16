Buccaneers legend Tom Brady shares rehab wisdom with Patrick Mahomes

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may no longer have Tom Brady under center, but the franchise legend continues to shape conversations around the league with his perspective and experience.

The Buccaneers icon recently shared advice for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he begins the long road back from a torn ACL and LCL he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brady appeared on the Let’s Go SiriusXM podcast with Jim Gray and offered thoughtful guidance rooted in both mindset and discipline, two traits that defined his Hall of Fame career.

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (left) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes following Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Buccaneers legend speaks from own experience

Brady’s words carried weight because he's been in Mahomes’ exact position before. In 2008, Brady suffered a devastating ACL and MCL tear in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, an injury that wiped out what was supposed to be a Super Bowl-caliber season. At the time, it was the first major injury of his career, and it forced Brady to completely reset how he approached his body, preparation, and recovery.

“The only thing you can do is focus on what’s ahead of you and not look back and just say, ‘OK, this is part of what my career is going to be,'" Brady said. "And a lot of people have gone through it and a lot of people have overcome it. You’ve just got to put as much diligence into the rehab process, and I always feel like the faster you rehab, the faster you can get back to practicing the sport that you know you love."

Brady did exactly that. He attacked rehab relentlessly, returned the following season, and went on to win four more Super Bowls after that injury. For Buccaneers fans, it is a reminder that Brady’s time in Tampa Bay was built on years of mental toughness forged long before he arrived.

Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during a wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mindset behind Brady’s rehab philosophy

Brady also emphasized the difference between simply rehabbing and truly preparing to return as an elite athlete.

“I think sometimes people will pace themselves. Instead of training mode, they’re in rehab mode. I think you gotta get through rehab mode as fast as possible and then you get back to training mode," Brady said. "But that requires an all-out commitment, and it’s the same commitment that the great professional athletes make to be great at their profession. When you go through the rehab process, you need that same level of focus and determination.”

That mentality was evident during Brady’s time with the Buccaneers, especially during the 2020 championship run and his ability to play through pain well into his mid-forties. His message to Mahomes reflects the same approach that helped Tampa Bay capture its second Super Bowl.

While Mahomes’ injury is a significant setback, Brady’s history shows that careers are not defined by injuries, but by how players respond to them. For Buccaneers fans, it is another reminder of why Brady’s influence extends far beyond his time on the field.

READ MORE: Footage reveals Raiders star Maxx Crosby yelling at former Bucs Pro Bowler

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Will Todd Bowles be the Buccaneers' head coach in 2026?

• Buccaneers coach leaving Tampa for offensive coordinator job

• Buccaneers bring back familiar face after defensive struggle

• Former Buccaneers' QB Tom Brady says he could return to NFL at age 48