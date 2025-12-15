Buccaneers coach leaving Tampa for offensive coordinator job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season has been a roller coaster, to say the least. The Bucs started hot, only to now have lost six of their last eight. With the regular season coming to a close, Tampa Bay is hopeful to finish strong, win the NFC South, and make the playoffs.

Many areas have been a thorn in the side of the Buccaneers, but one that wasn't expected to be an issue that has become one is the play of quarterback Baker Mayfield. In his third season as the Buccaneers' starter at QB, the 2025 season is his worst yet, as he seems rattled in the pocket and unable to encapsulate the magic that has made him a fan favorite.

Mayfield has had to deal with three different offensive coordinators since he arrived in Tampa, but the one constant has been pass game specialist and assistant QB coach Jordan Somerville. However, Mayfield will now be losing Somerville as well, as the young coach has accepted a role as offensive coordinator at the collegiate level with the California Golden Bears.

Cal is set to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass game specialist/assistant QB coach Jordan Somerville as its offensive coordinator, sources tell @CBSSports.



Has been with Tampa since 2023, coaching players like Baker Mayfield. Before Tampa, worked at the college level at Oregon. pic.twitter.com/MDOKhhUUbx — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 15, 2025

Somerville heading to collegiate level

Somerville helped turn Mayfield's career around, helping him become a Pro Bowl quarterback in Tampa Bay on his way to winning the 2023 Pro Football Writers of America Most Improved Player award.

While much of the credit can be given to the likes of Dave Canales and Liam Coen, it takes a whole staff to get the most out of players, and it's clear that Somerville had an impact on Mayfield's success with the Bucs.

Before joining the Buccaneers, Somerville was an offensive analyst at the University of Oregon, assisting an offense that ranked sixth among Power 5 programs in yards per game and top-10 in points per game in 2022. Before his lone season at Oregon, Somerville served as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of New Mexico.

Somerville now heads back west to Cal, close to his roots at Arizona State University where he also spent time as a student assistant and graduate assistant.

It's unknown what direction the Bucs will take this offseason when it comes to their coaching staff, but it is now a given that they will be searching for someone to fill the role left by Somerville.

