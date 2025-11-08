Our staff predictions for Buccaneers-Patriots in Week 10
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a week off, but now they're back in action, and they have a tough matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
It may be an AFC game, but the Bucs will want to stack any wins they can get regardless as the Carolina Panthers remain one game back from the division. This Patriots team is tough, but the Bucs have a few good avenues to get the win on Sunday.
Here's how our staff sees this game shaping up:
Darius Hayes, Writer: Buccaneers 24, Patriots 21
I’m rolling with the Buccaneers in this one, but it’s going to be close. The Patriots have shown flashes with their young squad, but this being their first real road test against a winning team could expose some weaknesses.
Coming off the bye, I expect Tampa Bay to lean on the run game just enough to control the tempo and keep the Patriots’ defense honest. The Bucs’ defensive front should be able to pressure Drake Maye, forcing him into a one-dimensional passing attack. Without much help from the run game, the Patriots could struggle to sustain drives late.
In the end, the Buccaneers do just enough to protect home field and pull out a hard-fought win.
Overall record: 8-0
JC Allen, Writer: Buccaneers 24, Patriots 23
Coming off the bye week, the Bucs are a little bit healthier as they head into what Tom Brady called the possible “Game of the Year.” No one had the Patriots rise coming this quickly, but Drake Maye has been rolling and the team has responded to new head coach Mike Vrabel. However, the Patriots' 7-2 record includes just two victories against teams with winning records. As much as this is a test for the Buccaneers, it is also one for New England.
The Patriots boast an exceptional defensive line that not only can stop the run but also get after the quarterback. The defense as a whole has held opponents to under 75 yards a game rushing and have been able to get to the quarterback with 159 pressures on the season. The return of Luke Goedeke will go a long way towards trying to establish some type of ground game and protect Baker Mayfield in the pocket.
However, the Bucs will need to find ways to sustain drives and convert on third down. New England’s defense is surrendering touchdowns 75% of the time teams get inside the 20-yard line, so getting into the red zone and finishing will be critical for the offense. The defense needs to worry about protecting the middle of the field, containing Maye, and keeping the YAC yards down. If they can accomplish that and put pressure on the young quarterback, the Bucs should come away victorious in a close, thrilling game.
Overall record: 5-3
Caleb Skinner, Writer: Buccaneers 28, Patriots 20
The Bucs' offense will have opportunities to string together drives against the Pats' defense, but where they will have to be efficient is in the red zone, as the Patriots are the worst in the NFL when it comes to stopping opposing teams from scoring.
Tampa Bay's defense will have its work cut out for it against potential MVP Drake Maye. Maye and the Patriots' offense might not have the most electrifying players, but they are efficient and rely on the entire roster to produce success. The Bucs will need to create pressure from multiple different areas of the field on Maye, and the secondary will need to be on their A-game if they want to slow Maye and the Pats down.
This matchup has all the makings of an all-time classic, but I think the Bucs can come off their bye week strong and pick up a huge win over another contender. Give me the Buccaneers winning by more than a touchdown.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be getting a key piece back against the New England Patriots as Luke Goedeke returns to the offensive line. Goedeke will be key for the Bucs in this one as the o-line will face the best run-stopping defensive line in the country.
Overall record: 6-2
Collin Haalboom, Writer: Buccaneers 28, Patriots 24
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers desperately needed a bye week to try and get some of their key players healthy for the second half of the 2025/26 NFL season. Although the time off may have been helpful for star RT Luke Goedeke to potentially return to the lineup, that is far from guaranteed. So with other offensive stars like RB Bucky Irving and WR Chris Godwin still not healthy themselves, it looks like the Bucs will remain shorthanded against a surging New England Patriots team that is 7-2 behind the impressive play of their second-year quarterback, Drake Maye.
Although the Patriots have already proven to be among the AFC’s best teams under their new coach, Mike Vrabel, the resurgence of Todd Bowles’ defense should provide a major challenge to the Patriots on Sunday. I think that will be the difference in this contest, and Baker Mayfield will do enough with what he has to put up points against a scrappy New England defense.
Overall record: 8-0
Dustin Lewis, Editor: Buccaneers 24, Patriots 20
This isn’t an easy game to predict. The New England Patriots are punching above their weight under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have stayed the course despite a multitude of injuries.
Following a well-timed week off, the Buccaneers are hoping to get a couple of starters back in the lineup. Regardless, Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving, and Hasson Reddick will remain out against the Patriots.
New England is 4-0 on the road this season. Regardless, this is the first time the Patriots have played a team with a record above .500 in over a month.
I think the Buccaneers come out of the bye week strong and deliver a big victory.
Overall record: 7-1
River Wells, Editor: Buccaneers 20, Patriots 17
Oh boy, this is an interesting sweep. We're all picking the Buccaneers despite the 7-2 Patriots coming to town, but there's good reason — the Patriots' red zone defense is a liability, the Buccaneers are well rested after the bye, Drake Maye has trouble operating under blitz pressure and he's never seen a Todd Bowles defense before.
All of those things make me lean Bucs, despite New England's recent successes, but it's all gonna hinge on the offense. Tampa Bay's offense has been anemic in their last two games — Luke Goedeke's imminent return should help, but if the offense can make it count when it needs to, Tampa Bay has everything it needs to win this game.
Overall record: 6-2
READ MORE: Tom Brady says Buccaneers vs Patriots could be the NFL’s game of the year
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Good news for Baker Mayfield as Buccaneers get key player back before Patriots
• Will Buccaneers' Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin play vs. Patriots?
• Bucs OC Josh Grizzard identifies area of improvement ahead of Patriots game
• Buccaneers could have one huge advantage over Patriots' Drake Maye