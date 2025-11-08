Key player matchups to determine Buccaneers-Patriots in Week 10
At this point of the season, both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) and New England Patriots (7-2) have a legitimate claim to being considered among the best teams in their respective conferences. With just two losses apiece, it’s hard to dispute that the first half of 2025 has, thus far, been a roaring success for both organizations.
READ MORE: How Buccaneers can beat Patriots in Week 10
So far, the Buccaneers have managed to establish themselves among the NFC’s best despite a nearly unprecedented collection of injuries at key positions. And although the team continues to demonstrate resiliency as they work their way back to full strength, they are still nowhere near that point quite yet.
The Patriots, meanwhile, are surging behind the impressive play of their second-year quarterback, Drake Maye, who has established himself as a budding superstar in the midst of his team’s current six-game winning streak.
On Sunday afternoon, these two teams will battle it out at Raymond James Stadium in what should be an exciting matchup. Let’s take a closer look at some of the key player matchups that will play a significant role in determining which team comes away with an important victory.
Baker Mayfield vs. Drake Maye
The most compelling matchup to monitor during this game is an obvious one. Both Baker Mayfield and Drake Maye were once top draft picks, and both are currently playing the best football of their respective careers.
Mayfield got off to a hot start in his third season with the Bucs, but his performance during the team’s two games prior to the bye week left something to be desired. Mayfield had been battling some injuries himself during those weeks, so the team is hoping that their leader will be back to full strength for the stretch run. Despite some accuracy issues in recent weeks, Mayfield has continued to take care of the football, and still has just 2 interceptions on the season to go along with his 13 TD passes.
Mayfield’s counterpart in this game, Drake Maye, has also done a tremendous job taking care of the football, as the sophomore star has just 4 interceptions in addition to 17 TD passes, which ties with Patrick Mahomes for the 4th best mark in the NFL.
Emeka Egbuka vs. Christian Gonzalez
Emeka Egbuka has been a savior for the Buccaneers this season. With the team’s top two receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, both missing the majority of the season so far, Egbuka has stepped up in a big way — especially for a rookie. Egbuka leads the team in TDs (5), receptions (34) and yards (562), and he’s managed to accomplish that feat despite being the focal point of opponents’ defensive game plans for the majority of his young career.
Egbuka will have his hands full on Sunday, however, as Christian Gonzalez may be the best corner in football who isn’t talked about enough. Gonzalez has incredibly smooth movement skills, which combined with his football IQ and anticipation abilities, has allowed him to blossom into one of the league’s best defensive backs. Both players have a ton of versatility to be effective in all situations, which is just part of what makes this particular matchup so intriguing.
It’s safe to assume that Mike Vrabel will plan to employ Gonzalez on the Bucs’ young receiver early and often in this contest simply because he is undoubtedly Tampa Bay’s most lethal receiving weapon. Whoever gets the better of this matchup between two of the league’s brightest young stars will more than likely end up on the winning side once the final whistle sounds on Sunday afternoon.
Zyon McCollum vs. Stefon Diggs
On the other side, another CB-WR matchup is deserving of our attention. The Patriots are shorthanded at WR, with the team leader in receiving TDs, Kayshon Boutte ruled out for this game. Still, Stefon Diggs — who is coming off a torn ACL – leads the team in receiving yards (508) and receptions (45). Each week, Diggs appears to be getting closer and closer to the dynamic and versatile receiving threat he was for so many years in Buffalo and Minnesota.
Because Diggs lines up at all 3 receiver spots, all of the Bucs’ DBs will get their chance to match up with Diggs in this contest, but Zyon McCollum will surely draw that assignment a good portion of the time on Sunday. Although Jamel Dean and Jacob Parrish have both received the majority of headlines for their exceptional play this season, McCollum has quietly been putting together a solid campaign himself. The fourth-year pro out of Sam Houston State has an impressive 73.3 pass coverage grade and 73.7 overall grade from PFF, both placing him in the Top-15 of all NFL CBs.
For the record, Jamel Dean is the highest graded corner in the NFL and rookie Jacob Parrish is 33rd.
READ MORE: Tom Brady says Buccaneers vs Patriots could be the NFL’s game of the year
The matchup between Diggs and whichever Buccaneers CB he is matched up against will not only be entertaining to watch, but will also play a crucial role in determining which side prevails in this football game.
READ MORE: Who is the biggest surprise for the Buccaneers at the season's midway point?
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers could have one huge advantage over Patriots' Drake Maye
• Derrick Henry names Buccaneers star the most respected NFL player he’s ever faced
• Buccaneers must exploit this huge Patriots weakness
• Buccaneers’ offensive starter returns to practice after missing 6 games