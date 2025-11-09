Bucs get huge news on returning offensive starter ahead of Patriots game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting a major upgrade on the offensive line when they need it most.
The hope of the bye week for the Buccaneers was to get healthy and get ready for a stretch run towards the playoffs. And while they won’t be getting everyone back, one key starter on the offensive line is set to make his return to the lineup.
According to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud, Luke Goedeke is set to start against the Patriots after being activated from injured reserve Saturday evening.
It’s been eight weeks since we last saw Luke Goedeke. Charlie Heck hasn’t been the model of consistency filling in during his absence, allowing three sacks and surrendering 32 pressures on the season. Goedeke was placed on injured reserve in September with a foot injury, and the Bucs have missed their enforcer on the line. His return to the lineup couldn’t come at a better time.
The Patriots' defensive front presents plenty of problems, starting with defensive tackles Milton Williams and Christian Barmore. Both are disruptive penetrators that shut down lanes and alleys to running backs. Both linebackers, Harold Landry II and K’Lavon Chaisson, have notched 5.5 sacks on the season and delivered consistent pressure. That’s what Goedeke is jumping back into, and the Bucs will be much better for it.
The newly extended tackle's presence will be felt immediately by the physicality and tone he sets in the trenches. It’s not going to be easy against a defense that ranks first against the run and ninth overall, but Goedeke’s return should allow Baker Mayfield a little extra time in the pocket than he’s had in recent weeks.
Goedeke’s impact in the run game will be felt as well, as he’s a throwback mauler who gets plenty of push when running to his side. It’s unknown who will be next to him, as right guard has been a receiving foot due to injury since Cody Mauch was lost for the season, but the Bucs will have four of their planned starters back on the offensive line, and that’s a good thing against a physical Patriots defense.
To make room for Goedeke on the active roster, the Bucs released Sebastian Castro. The rookie safety was signed off the Steelers' practice squad in September and saw six snaps on special teams against the 49ers. He could return to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
The Bucs also elevated outside linebacker Mohamed Kamara and linebacker Nick Jackson from the practice squad. They are expected to see a bulk of their work in special teams.
