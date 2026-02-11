Buccaneers Fans Get Encouraging Mike Evans Free Agency Outlook

The decision for star veterans Lavonte David and Mike Evans on whether they will retire or continue playing is nearing. While we might not have a ton of insight into what they're thinking at the moment, we did get a glimpse into what Evans might be after comments made by his agent before the Super Bowl.

Evans has spent his entire 12-season NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he now has a major decision to make: retire as one of the all-time greats, return to Tampa Bay, or move to another franchise to chase a second Lombardi Trophy.

The overarching thought is that Evans will return to the gridiron in 2026 since he is still playing at an elite level despite major injuries in 2025 that broke up his 12th consecutive season of 1,000 receiving yards. With the assumption that Evans will be back in the NFL in 2026, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron believes his best fit in free agency is returning to the team that drafted him seventh overall back in 2014.

Evans Perfect Fit is to Return to Tampa

Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

READ MORE: What Should the Buccaneers Do With Cade Otton in Free Agency?

"Despite missing out on notching an NFL-record 12th consecutive 1,000-yard season, Mike Evans can unquestionably still play at an exceedingly high level when healthy. Even amid a series of injuries causing him to miss time in 2025, Evans posted a 70.0-plus PFF receiving grade, a mark he has never fallen below during his 12-year career. That level of consistency is unmatched at the NFL level and should warrant plenty of interest this offseason despite his age (33 in 2026)," wrote Cameron.

"Evans has called Tampa Bay home for the entirety of his career, and given his level of play, the Buccaneers should do everything in their power to retain him until the day he decides to hang up the cleats," continued Cameron. "It wouldn't be just for sentimental reasons; it's also tied directly to his production and chemistry with Baker Mayfield. Since Mayfield’s arrival in Tampa Bay in 2023, the two have showcased a connection not easily replicated. Over that span, Evans is one of 12 receivers to generate a PFF receiving grade above 90.0, ranking in the top 15 in yards per route run (2.27, 11th), explosive receptions (79, 15th), and contested catches (42)."

It is clear that Evans still has it. Despite his numbers being down, he still has an impact on the game, and could very likely return to the production that we saw before 2025 with Baker Mayfield still slinging him the ball.

While leaving in free agency may be enticing to chase a second Super Bowl or make more money, Evans has been loyal to the Buccaneers. With his career winding down, does he really want to uproot his family and move to a new city just for a couple more seasons? That doesn't really sound like Mike. We don't know what his ultimate decision will be, but if I had to side with what will happen, I would pick the one that Cameron and the Bucs' fanbase are on.

READ MORE: The One Offseason Move That Makes the Buccaneers Super Bowl Contenders

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers Make Under-the-Radar Coaching Staff Change

• Should the Buccaneers Try to Get Rachaad White Back In Free Agency?

• Conversation Linking Buccaneers, Maxx Crosby Grows During Super Bowl Week

• Buccaneers' Todd Bowles Stays In-House With New Defensive Coaching Hires