Buccaneers Make Under-the-Radar Coaching Staff Change

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to look a bit different in 2026. After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019, the Bucs knew some restructuring would be needed.

Tampa Bay has made several moves to its coaching staff, replacing offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard with Zac Robinson, special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey with Danny Smith, amongst a handful of other moves, including a quarterbacks coach, assistant offensive line coach, and passing game coordinator to go along with a few promotions on Todd Bowles' defense.

Buccaneers' fans have been mostly happy with how things have unfolded when it comes to the coaching staff, and they are likely to be even more thrilled as it appears that longtime strength and conditioning coach Anthony Piroli has been let go from his role with the Bucs after his coaching profile was removed from the team website.

Another key change to Todd Bowles' staff with the Bucs: Anthony Piroli, the team's head strength and conditioning coach for the past seven seasons, has been removed from the team website. Same for pass game coordinator Kefense Hynson and offensive line coach Brian Picucci. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 10, 2026

Another Staffer On The Outs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Strength & Conditioning Coach Anthony Piroli | X.com

Piroli began his coaching career at his alma mater, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and continued to rise the ranks of strength and conditioning coaching with stops at the University of Pittsburgh, Mississippi State (x2), and the Arizona Cardinals before being hired by Bruce Arians to become the head strength and conditioning coach for the Buccaneers.

He was on staff through the team's Super Bowl LV victory and should land on his feet given his wealth of experience across the collegiate and professional landscape, where he faced many challenges, including working with the game's biggest stars, and during the time of COVID-19.

Piroli is well-respected amongst his colleagues and players that he's worked with in the past, but sometimes a change of scenery is best for everyone involved. Fans of the Bucs have become frustrated over the years with how many soft tissue injuries the team has had in recent seasons, placing the blame solely on Piroli's shoulders.

While there is some merit to the fans' frustrations, soft tissue injuries are tricky in their own right, and have likely become a more prevalent injury across professional sports due to a decrease in the number of practices, how challenging the practices are, and a lack of conditioning that keeps these injury areas active and healthy.

Piroli will find a new home and likely be successful in that, and the Buccaneers will now be on the search for a new head of strength and conditioning as we head into the 2026 offseason.

