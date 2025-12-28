Buccaneers offensive starter takes big fine in loss to Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw another reminder of the growing pains facing center Graham Barton following their loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Buccaneers' first-round pick was fined $17,389 for unnecessary roughness on a blindside block during the game, as confirmed by reporter Greg Auman.

Tampa Bay continues to balance short term mistakes with long term confidence in Barton’s development.

The fine highlights challenges for Barton

The fine stemmed from an illegal blindside block during Tampa Bay’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, a play that drew a flag and later discipline from the league. For offensive linemen, those types of penalties often come from split-second decisions while trying to finish a play. In Barton’s case, it was another example of the thin line between physical play and crossing it.

Barton’s adjustment has been anything but simple. At 6'5", moving from tackle to center at the NFL level was already a tall order. He has spent much of the season battling stout, compact defensive tackles built lower to the ground who consistently try to win with leverage. That transition has shown up at times in technique mistakes and penalties, something Barton has openly taken responsibility for throughout the year.

According to Pro Football Focus, Barton has allowed five sacks and committed eight penalties this season, ranking him 38th out of 40 qualifying centers. Those numbers paint a tough picture, but they also reflect the difficulty of learning a new position against elite competition rather than a lack of effort or toughness.

Versatility still makes Barton valuable to the Buccaneers

Despite the struggles, Tampa Bay continues to see Barton’s long-term value. His versatility has been just as important as his ability to play center. When All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs missed the first three games of the season while recovering from knee surgery, Barton slid back to left tackle, the position he played during his final three seasons at Duke.

The transition was seamless. The Buccaneers' offense did not take a noticeable step back during that stretch, reinforcing why the team believed Barton was worth a first-round investment. Being able to plug holes across the offensive line has given Tampa Bay flexibility during an injury-filled season.

The fine and his penalties are part of a difficult year, but they are not defining moments. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the focus remains on development, experience and growth. Barton’s season has been far from smooth, but the versatility and resilience he has shown continue to suggest that the long-term payoff is still very much in play.

