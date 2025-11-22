Buccaneers rookie suddenly appears on injury report before Rams game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been battling the injury bug all year, and it typically comes from players getting hurt in game situations, sometimes even playing the full game before finding something wrong. On the Friday before the team faces the Los Angeles Rams, though, the Bucs have encountered another injury, and it seems to have occurred in practice.
Buccaneers rookie cornerback Benjamin Morrison is expected to play a big role during Sunday's game against the Rams, as cornerback Jamel Dean is out with a hip flexor injury. Unfortunately, he popped up on the injury report on Friday and was listed as a non-participant with a hamstring injury.
Benjamin Morrison listed as non-participant with hamstring injury
Morrison was listed as questionable with his hamstring injury, which at least means he's still on track to play Sunday after whatever happened in practice. That being said, it's something to watch, as he's dealt with hamstring injuries before.
Morrison was sidelined with a hamstring injury for most of training camp before recovering and making his NFL debut. He then suffered another hamstring injury and missed Tampa Bay's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, and now, it seems as if he's dealing with a hamstring injury again. It's unknown if this is a lingering issue or if Morrison has re-injured a hamstring in a seperate incident.
Either way, Morrison is questionable, which bodes well for the Bucs. After a rough few games, head coach Todd Bowles has already mentioned Jacob Parrish's name among players who could end up playing outside in Dean's absence on Sunday, but Morrison is a crucial rotational piece even if he doesn't end up starting. To lose him would be tough, so hopefully the Buccaneers will have him available for a crucial NFC matchup in Los Angeles.
The Bucs will play the Rams on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. EST.
