Top Potential Buccaneers Free Agent Target Comes Off Board

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of areas to examine this offseason when it comes to their roster. With the NFL Combine set to begin and free agency not that far behind it, general manager Jason Licht and company will have their work cut out for them to once again become a contender in the league.

Defense will undoubtedly be the focus for Licht and the Bucs, but they will have a few areas to work on when it comes to the offense. With starting tight end Cade Otton set to enter free agency, the Bucs can also flirt with possible replacements for Otton through free agency and the NFL Draft.

One player that was thought of as a potential free agent target for the Bucs following their hiring of Zac Robinson at offensive coordinator was Atlanta Falcons Kyle Pitts, but he is now off the board after the report that the Falcons would be franchise tagging him as they hope to work out a new contract extension.

The #Falcons are planning to franchise tag standout TE Kyle Pitts, sources say, keeping their playmaker in the fold on a 1-year, fully guaranteed deal worth more than $15M.



The hope is to work out a long-term deal rather than the tag. The two sides have until July to do it. pic.twitter.com/dwtlUbKxz7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 23, 2026

Bucs Must Look Elsewhere for TE

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Pitts had perhaps his best season in 2025, replicating much of the production that was seen from him in his rookie season. Pitts' impending free agency immediately linked him to the Bucs, with Robinson coming over from Atlanta after the success they saw with one another over the past two seasons.

While many had Pitts as a realistic option for the Bucs to replace Otton, others were not as high on the marriage. Pitts is one of the better options at tight end out there, so it's easy to see why the Falcons would have a hard time letting him go, no matter the price tag.

Otton could still re-sign in Tampa Bay, but the Bucs could also be looking to get more from their tight ends with Otton having less-than-stellar moments in 2025. With Payne Durham, Ko Kieft and Devin Culp not really showing starting promise, the Bucs could look to find a better pass-catching or balanced tight end.

There will be plenty of options at their disposal with young rookies from the draft, but they likely would be better off getting a proven, veteran option in free agency with the likes of Dallas Goedert, David Njoku, Isaiah Likely and Chigoziem Okonkwo still set to hit the open market. There are also lesser options like Noah Fant, Tyler Higbee or Darren Waller looking for a new home this offseason as well.

