Grading Buccaneers players and coaches after embarrassing 29-28 loss to Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just cannot seem to get themselves together. On a night that saw the Atlanta Falcons have as many penalties (19) as first downs (19), the Bucs could not take advantage of anything that was given to them. Ultimately going on to lose their second-straight NFC South game to a sub-.500 team 29-28 at home.

It was a night where Kirk Cousins had a monster performance, Kyle Pitts looked like a future Hall of Famer and Bijan Robinson was just running up and down on the defense.

The Buccaneers now sit at 7-7 after a 6-2 start to the season and will almost need a miracle to make the playoffs with how they are trending. Here is how we graded the Bucs' players and coaches in their 29-28 embarrassing loss to the Falcons.

QUARTERBACK: D-

It was expected that Baker Mayfield would have a better game with his full arsenal of weapons back at his disposal, and that was the case. However, despite having more yards, it was yet another ineffective game for Mayfield, where he was tentative in the pocket, took sacks instead of throwing the ball away, and once again turned the ball over in a crucial moment by throwing an interception in the middle of the fourth quarter, only up seven.

Mayfield did spread the ball around to seven different receivers, and his connection with Mike Evans was back like it never left. Mayfield finished the game completing just 59% of his passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and five sacks.

RUNNING BACKS: B-

The Buccaneers' running game was working early in the first half, averaging 6.0 yards per carry, but they fell away from it at the end of the half and pretty much for the rest of the game. Once a strength of Tampa Bay's, the rushing game hasn't been what was expected, but with no help in the play-calling department, it's hard to judge this group too harshly.

The Bucs, as a running back room, rushed a total of 21 times for 87 yards. Bucky Irving led the backfield with 16 carries for 60 yards (3.8 ypc), and Sean Tucker scored the lone touchdown at the position.

WIDE RECEIVERS: A+

Tampa Bay finally had its full, highly touted wide receiver group on the field together for the first time this season. They were the best position group on the day, but ultimately it wasn't enough to will the team to a victory.

Everyone had solid days, including Jalen McMillan's first catch of the season and Chris Godwin's 'Octopus', but it was Mike Evans who shone in his return from a broken clavicle. Evans, who showed that he is still a problem in this league and gave A.J. Terrell hell all night long, had six catches on 12 targets for 132 yards. Godwin was the lone touchdown scorer for the wideouts.

TIGHT ENDS: B+

The tight ends for the Bucs were non-existent in the first half with starter Cade Otton sidelined. However, they got a bit more involved in the second half, albeit on one play, when Baker Mayfield found second-year tight end Devin Culp for a touchdown.

The score for Culp was his first catch of the season, his first career touchdown, and marked the first touchdown for all Buccaneers' tight ends this season. It would be wise for the coaching staff to find more ways to get Culp mismatched on defenses to utilize his unique skill set.

OFFENSIVE LINE: F

The offensive line was once again abysmal, and there was nothing that Tristan Wirfs or Luke Goedeke could do to change that, further showcasing how important the losses of Ben Bredeson and Cody Mauch are.

While the line did open some running lanes here and there, they were constantly allowing pressure by the Falcons up the middle. This allowed Atlanta to come away with five sacks on Baker Mayfield. Center Graham Barton getting blown off the ball wasn't a great sight. And in perhaps the most important part of the game, to try and burn clock, the line allowed the Falcons to get through for a four-yard loss on Bucky Irving, forcing the Bucs to have to throw, which led to Mayfield being sacked on third and long to give Atlanta the ball back.

DEFENSIVE LINE: F

The Bucs' defensive line struggled once again. They have perhaps the worst pass rush in the entire league, with only Haason Reddick coming away with a sack on the night that forced Kirk Cousins to fumble, only for the refs to say there was no clear recovery by the Bucs.

One good play isn't going to mask the issues this unit has. Pass rush aside, the Bucs' defense used to be able to hang their hats on stopping the run, but they could do everything but that as they couldn't contain the edge at times and allowed massive running lanes for Bijan Robinson. Robinson had a good day rushing, taking 19 carries for 93 yards and a score.

Oh, and why is Chris Braswell being sent into coverage on Kyle Pitts, who at that point was absolutely roasting the middle of your defense?

LINEBACKERS: F

Another lackluster defensive position group. Sigh. Not much was expected from this group, even if SirVocea Dennis had been in the game, and they performed about as well as we thought coming into the game.

Nick Jackson was horrible, and veteran Deion Jones wasn't much better. Coverage was once again hard to watch, tackling was absolutely horrific and Lavonte David gave up a late touchdown in the fourth quarter to Kyle Pitts. Needless to say, this unit needs a serious upheaval this offseason.

SECONDARY: F

Yeah, there isn't much more to say about Todd Bowles' defense, but why not cap it off with another failing grade? Christian Izien struggled in place of Tykee Smith early on, but did make a solid play where he forced a fumble that was recovered by Jacob Parrish.

Outside of that, it was a forgettable outing for the secondary. Zyon McCollum left the game early, not that it mattered, and Benjamin Morrison was a healthy scratch.

Bad tackling in space, wide open gaps in zone (why are we still running it?) and coverage lapses once again ruled the day for the Buccaneers. Perhaps the most glaring moment of the poor performance was when they allowed Falcons' David Sills V to get behind the coverage on 4th and 14 to keep the game alive with under a minute left. We all know what went on to happen.

Kyle Pitts was the leading receiver on the day for Atlanta, collecting 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D+

Special teams is, like much of the rest of the team, not good. Blunders like Zyon McCollum being called offside on a FG attempt that gave Atlanta a first down that turned into a touchdown, holding on a second-half punt that put the offense at their own 10 and Kam Johnson's muffed punt that he was lucky to recover all added insult to injury.

Punter Riley Dixon had a solid night with two of his four punts downed inside the 20, and McLaughlin saved the day for the unit by connecting on both his field goals and extra point attempts.

COACHES: F

Oh boy, what to say, what to say? If head coach Todd Bowles' seat wasn't already warm, it's got to be scorching hot after this one.

Bowles' defense struggled early in the first half, but things seemed to have turned around in the second half, only for it to fall apart once again. Why are we still calling zone defense when Kyle Pitts is absolutely shredding you? What was likely the nail in the coffin on the night for Bowles was when his defense had 12 men on the field on Atlanta's final drive that gave them a first down and well into Bucs' territory. Oh, and his team gave up a 14-point lead.

Offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard found a bit more creativity in this one, even breaking out the wildcat formation in the second half, but overall the play calling was still meh, with the worst portion coming when the Bucs needed to burn clock to try and win the game.

