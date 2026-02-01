Buccaneers Stars Walk Out Tampa Bay Lightning in Creamsicle Uniforms

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have played in Raymond James Stadium since 1998, and since then, the Bucs have fielded two Super Bowl teams to play on that turf. They aren't the only Tampa Bay team to rack up some titles, though, and one of those other squads is loaning that stadium just for the night on Sunday — and that team is paying homage after the favor.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, one of the NHL's best hockey teams and the No. 1 team in the Atlantic Division, are set to play the Boston Bruins in Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have been teaming up for promotional material in the weeks leading up to the game, but the Bolts went the extra mile on Sunday with some big help from Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs walk out Lightning in creamsicle uniforms

The Bucs and Bolts underwent a bit of a role reversal on Sunday. Mayfield and Wirfs walked the team out to the stadium, both wearing Lightning jerseys — the Lightning, however, were all donning Buccaneers creamsicle uniforms, supporting the team lending them the stadium for the night.

The Lightning pulled up in FULL BUCCANEERS UNIFORMS with Baker Mayfield & Tristan Wirfs 😂🔥



(Via @TBLightning) pic.twitter.com/1UnOurQ1B1 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 1, 2026

The Bucs lost their game in these uniforms against the Atlanta Falcons late in the year, and while the Lightning will obviously not be wearing those uniforms on ice, they'll try to avenge the loss while donning the creamsicles pregame. Mayfield and Wirfs have been to Lightning games before, and now, they're giving the team the ultimate support as they're set to defend the Bucs' home turf.

The Bolts will try to continue their winning ways against the Bruins tonight and maintain their spot atop the Atlantic, while the Bucs will hope to capture some of their magic next year in an effort to reclaim the NFC South and make a deep playoff run.

