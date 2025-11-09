Buccaneers struggle in all facets in Week 10 loss to Patriots
It was tough sledding for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, as they dropped a big game to the New England Patriots 28-23 to fall to 6-3 on the year.
The Buccaneers couldn't get much going on offense, scoring just 16 points, and they weren't able to stop the Patriots on defense, giving up 167 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and 270 yards and two touchdowns from the vaunted Drake Maye. The Bucs will need to regroup and try and get the offense going — the unit has struggled significantly in their last three games.
Here's how the game went down:
Buccaneers start strong in the first quarter
The Buccaneers started off lightning fast, driving down the field with Emeka Egbuka catching two passes, the last for a touchdown. Egbuka had 45 yards on the first drive alone and capped it off with a 21-yard catch to go up 7-0. The Patriots made it to midfield on their opening drive, but three straight incompletions by Drake Maye forced them to punt.
The Bucs were unable to score the second time, punting near midfield after an incomplete pass on 3rd & 6, so the Patriots got going again for their second drive of the day. They got to the 40, but Drake Maye was tackled on a scramble attempt on third down and the Patriots punted back. The Bucs were unable to respond and punted themselves, and their last punt ended the first quarter.
Patriots strike back in second quarter
The Patriots wasted no time (quite literally) to start the second quarter, with Kyle Williams catching a ball from Drake Maye and running 72 yards for a touchdown to move to 7-7. The Bucs punted on their next possession, giving it back to the Patriots, but they punted back to the Bucs with 11:48 left.
The Bucs marched down to the 18 after a 31-yard catch by Emeka Egbuka, but they were stopped there and kicked a field goal to go up 10-7. The Patriots marched all the way down the field as time began to tick down, and they were able to score with two seconds left on a goal-line fade to Stefon Diggs. That put the Patriots up 14-10, and they got the ball back to start the second half.
Buccaneers find the end zone again in the third quarter
The Patriots almost immediately scored on a huge splash run to TreVeyon Henderson, going up 21-10 to start the third quarter. The Buccaneers could not respond, getting to their own 39 and then punting the ball back to New England.
New England couldn't score, so they punted the ball back to Tampa Bay, who had to go from the 15 all the way down the field for a score. They did, going on a methodical drive that took 5:50 seconds and 11 plays, and a 10-yard Tez Johnson receiving TD put them at 21-16 after a failed extra point. The Patriots got the ball back with 4:12 to go.
The Patriots led an extended drive themselves, but at the 42, they went for it on 4th & 5 and couldn't convert. That gave it back to the Bucs with 1:14 to go, and the Bucs got to New England's 49 before the clock ran out.
Patriots seal win in fourth quarter
The Bucs had to punt after an offensive pass interference call on Sterling Shepard, giving the Patriots the ball back. The Patriots had to punt the ball back, leaving some time for the Bucs to potentially take the lead or close the gap with 10:12 left to go in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, they couldn't get anything going, so they punted back to the Patriots.
The Patriots were set to take advantage of Tampa Bay's offensive lapses, marching all the way down to the two-yard line, but Buccaneers DB Tykee Smith made an incredible play to intercept a third-down pass and give the Buccaneers life again.
The Bucs started from the 20 and went on the march, but they weren't able to convert on a crucial 3rd & 3. The Patriots ran the clock out from there, and that was the end of it for the Bucs.
The Patriots sealed it with a dagger after Henderson had another huge touchdown run, this one for 69 yards. The Bucs responded with a touchdown to Tez Johnson with 33 seconds left, bringing it back within five points, but that didn't matter when they did not recover the onside kick.
The Bucs turn their attention to Week 11, where they'll face the Buffalo Bills on the road.
