Buccaneers to interview former Falcons offensive coordinator for OC job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rightfully doing their due diligence at offensive coordinator after firing Josh Grizzard just days ago. Grizzard, the team's pass game coordinator in 2024, was fired after just one year at the helm, and now, head coach Todd Bowles has to pick Tampa Bay's fifth offensive coordinator in as many years.

The Bucs previously interviewed former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan, and now, they're set for a second interview — former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Robinson got fired with his head coach, Raheem Morris, and now that he's on the market, he offers some intriguing pros as Tampa Bay's potential offensive coordinator.

Another candidate for the Bucs’ offensive coordinator position is Zac Robinson. The former Falcons OC is expected to interview with the team, per sources. Robinson spent five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, rising from assistant quarterbacks coach to passing game… — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 10, 2026

Buccaneers set to interview former Falcons OC Zac Robinson

Robinson would be far from an electric hire for Tampa Bay. His Falcons offenses notably struggled in a few areas, particularly on third down (-0.123 EPA/play in 2024, -0.334 EPA/play in 2025, per SumerSports). His offenses also weren't particularly varied, as the Falcons ran almost 70% of the time they were under center in 2025, making for a potentially predictable offense. The Falcons ran shotgun 42% of the time in 2024-25 and were in the pistol 37% of the time.

That being said, there are a lot of reasons why this interview would make a lot of sense. Robinson's red zone work was among the league's best last year, with the Falcons ninth in red zone scoring percentage. He also led a top 10 rushing attack in the NFL by yards per game, coming in eighth, and his system will be very similar to those ran in Tampa Bay when it comes to terminology due to a shared origin in Los Angeles under Sean McVay. Robinson was quarterback Baker Mayfield's QB coach with the Rams very briefly in 2022, so there's some familiarity between the two there, too.

Robinson likely wouldn't be perceived as a home run, and there would rightfully be questions about his ability to deliver given Atlanta's recent woes. But if continuity is what Bowles is looking for, there is perhaps no better candidate than Robinson, who could run a McVay-style offense with limited differences for Mayfield and the rest of the offense with ease.

There will be more interviews, perhaps with more luxurious candidates. But for now, the Buccaneers are making sure to do their due diligence with coaches who run similar systems.

