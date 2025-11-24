Buccaneers' Todd Bowles gives update on Baker Mayfield injury after Rams loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got absolutely shellacked by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but there are far more pressing matters — namely, the health of their quarterback, Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield came into the game healthy, but he injured his shoulder during Tampa Bay's only touchdown drive after diving for a first down — then, he re-aggravated the injury throwing a Hail Mary as the half ended, which kept him out for the rest of the game.
Mayfield came back to the sideline with a sling on, which led many to wonder what his injury looked like in the immediate aftermath of the game. Head coach Todd Bowles, speaking to the media, gave an update.
Todd Bowles reveals crucial Baker Mayfield update
Bowles revealed that Baker Mayfield has a shoulder sprain and that he's set to get an MRI on it on Monday.
It's impossible to give a timetable on the injury, not knowing how severe it is. The injury is to Mayfield's non-throwing shoulder, but that's also a shoulder he's already experienced a torn labrum in in 2021. Reactions to this injury can differ — it could end up taking a few weeks to heal, but former New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr suffered a sprained shoulder in 2023 and came back the next week.
Either way, the Bucs will hope he gets better sooner than later. Mayfield hasn't had the best stretch of games in recent weeks, but he remains a big part of the success Tampa Bay has had, throwing for 18 touchdowns and five interceptions with 2,406 yards passing. Without Mayfield, the Bucs will turn to Teddy Bridgewater, and they're unlikely to win too many games without their star signal caller.
The Bucs will face off against the Arizona Cardinals to start a three-game homestand next Sunday, and when they do, they'll hope Mayfield remains under center.
