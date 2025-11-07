Bucs OC Josh Grizzard identifies area of improvement ahead of Patriots game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting pretty at 6-2 heading into their first game off the bye week, and they're set to play against a formidable New England Patriots team.
The Bucs have played well despite injuries, and their 6-2 record is largely in part due to what offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard has done despite those injuries. The team isn't perfect, however, and there was one offensive area that Grizzard mentioned was one for improvement when he spoke to media on Thursday.
Josh Grizzard wants red zone running to improve
The Buccaneers handily beat the New Orleans Saints 23-3 two weeks ago, but there were two sequences where the Bucs were faced with goal-to-go from the one-yard line. The Bucs ran four straight times the first time and couldn't convert, turning the ball over on downs, and then they ran three more plays the second time before finally scoring on the fourth try on a Sean Tucker run.
Grizzard was asked about those sequences, and he said Thursday that the team must run more effectively in the red zone going forward this year.
“Yeah, when it comes to that, when you get the ball on the half-yard line, you need to be able to score and generally [by] running it in. The good teams run it in. They're able to pound people," Grizzard said. "So, when it comes to that, it comes down to one, the fundamentals and techniques and pad level and how we're hitting blocks, but then to your point, also opening up a little bit where, if it's not working, you might need to throw it. That way you can keep these guys honest. But it comes down to pad level and the want-to when it comes to that, because if you get it down there that low, you’ve got to be able to punch that thing in.”
As it stands, the Bucs are 26th in the league in red zone scoring, scoring a touchdown on exactly 50% of their red zone tries so far. Tampa Bay's run game in general also has room for improvement, ranking 26th in the league in yards per rush (3.8) and 24th in rush yards per game (98.1). Part of that is the continued and no less mysterious absence of Bucky Irving, so that could shape itself out once he comes back.
Until then, though, the Bucs will work to improve their run game in the red zone. And like Grizzard said Thursday, playcalling variety, fundamental football and "want-to" will all be necessary to make that happen.
The Bucs face off against the New England Patriots, who have the worst red zone defense in the league, on Sunday at 1 p.m.
