Good news for Baker Mayfield as Buccaneers get key player back before Patriots
TAMPA, FL — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting at 6-2 and well-positioned to make the playoffs despite fighting through adversity for much of the first half of the season.
Sitting atop the NFC South and second in the NFC, the Bucs are primed for a solid back-half of the season as players start to return from injury.
One of those players that has been sorely missed has been right tackle Luke Goedeke, who has been on the sideline with a foot injury since the Bucs' Week 2 win over the Houston Texans.
The Bucs opened Goedeke's 21-day practice window this week. After having a limited practice and then a full practice, it appears he will see his first snaps back on the offensive line against the New England Patriots after nearly eight weeks of rehab.
Goedeke likely to return vs. Patriots
READ MORE: Who is the Buccaneers' highest graded player at midseason?
Goedeke is questionable to play vs. the Patriots, but head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that he had a good day of practice, so he's expected to go. Goedeke will have to officially return from IR to the active roster, which will require the Bucs to make a move.
Goedeke's return will be a welcome sight for the Buccaneers' offense. While the offense hasn't been horrible, it has become more inconsistent over the past few weeks. The right side of the line, Goedeke's normal side, has struggled in particular, with Charlie Heck playing right tackle and Luke Haggard playing right guard.
Goedeke being back in the lineup couldn't have come at a better time. The Bucs have a brutal three-game stretch here to open up the second half of the season following the bye, starting with the Patriots and then facing the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams before finishing off with four of their last five games coming against division opponents.
Goedeke will help resolidify a line that was one of the best in the league just a season ago. Running lanes should start to open up again, and the pass blocking for Baker Mayfield should also improve.
Goedeke's leadership and play on the field have been greatly missed, and he is perhaps the biggest player the Bucs needed back from injury sooner rather than later. The Bucs' offensive line will be tested once again against the Pats, who own the best run-stopping defensive line in the league, so Goedeke's return will be huge for the Buccaneers as they look to get their offense firing on all cylinders once again.
READ MORE: Buccaneers could have one huge advantage over Patriots' Drake Maye
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Derrick Henry names Buccaneers star the most respected NFL player he’s ever faced
• Buccaneers open as favorites vs Patriots in Week 10 matchup
• Buccaneers must exploit this huge Patriots weakness
• The good and bad from Baker Mayfield so far this season for the Buccaneers