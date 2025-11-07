Tom Brady says Buccaneers vs Patriots could be the NFL’s game of the year
Tom Brady. The man in the arena. 7-time Super Bowl Champion. The GOAT.
There isn't enough that can be said to encapsulate the greatness that is Tom Brady. After winning six Super Bowls during the dynasty years with the New England Patriots, Brady eventually made his way to the Sunshine State, where he won his seventh Lombardi Trophy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady's two former franchises are now set to face off in one is being built up to be one of the must-see contests of the year in Week 10, and Brady also believes that the matchup between the Bucs and Patriots has all the makings of the NFL's potential game of the year.
Tom Brady calls Pats, Bucs matchup 'Game of the Year'
This one, without a doubt, will be one to tune into. Brady's ties to each organization would have been a great moment for him to be on the call for the game, but he will have to watch his successors battle it out from the outside.
There's also the current quarterback on both teams, Baker Mayfield and Drake Maye. The two franchise quarterbacks who have taken over the role once held by Brady at each respective team.
Mayfield and Maye have been two of the hottest quarterbacks in the league in the first half of the season and could find themselves upping their odds of winning the NFL's most coveted award, the MVP. Mayfield might have the edge in this game, however, as the Patriots' defense isn't quite as good as they have been hyped up to be. Meanwhile, Maye will be facing a Todd Bowles-led defense that he hasn't seen before, and he'll have to be on his P's and Q's to show that no matter what you throw at him, he can still perform at the highest of levels.
As Brady mentioned, both teams are out to prove something this season, and it could all culminate in the matchup here in Week 10. It will be a battle between two teams eager to prove they are Super Bowl contenders, along with a potential MVP-caliber moment calling for either Mayfield or Maye.
The outcome won't have a direct impact on the Buccaneers' playoff outlook, but a win would do wonders for the perception surrounding the team as they continue to push towards NFL immortality.
