Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield 'Fired Up' About New OC Zac Robinson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially announced Zac Robinson as the team's next offensive coordinator after letting Josh Grizzard go after just one season calling the offense.

Robinson, who comes from the Sean McVay tree, will bring experience as a play caller and continuity that the Bucs' offense should be familiar with from Liam Coen's time in Tampa Bay.

The relationship between Robinson and quarterback Baker Mayfield will be at the forefront of how efficient the offense will be in 2026, and it appears that the relationship is already strong, as both parties were fired up with Robinson's hiring.

Mayfield Excited for Offense Under Robinson

“He was fired up. We were both kind of texting exclamation points,” Robinson said of Mayfield during an appearance on WDAE radio. “You know, we were both juiced. I was able to kind of connect with him after that. Yeah, we were both excited for it, knowing these opportunities to work together, shoot, sometimes they come up. The timing of them can be different, so that fact that it worked out this time, man, we are definitely both pumped up.”

Robinson and Mayfield spent a short time together during the six weeks Mayfield was with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 before Mayfield landed in Tampa Bay in free agency.

Robinson was part of the Mayfield turnaround after being jettisoned by the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers. He will now get the chance to hone in on Mayfield's best attributes to return the offense to one of the league's best.

Mayfield has always expressed how fortunate he is to get to work with the amount of talent the Bucs have on the offensive side of the ball, and it will now be up to Robinson to put those skill players in advantageous positions for Mayfield to spread the ball around.

The Bucs' offense struggled in every facet in 2024 despite Mayfield doing whatever he could to keep things afloat. It wasn't enough, and thus the Buccaneers' offense tailed into oblivion. It shouldn't be difficult for Robinson and the offense to turn things around, given how poor it was a season ago, but it will all start with Robinson and Mayfield being on the same page — and it seems like that's already happening.

