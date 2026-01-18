Falcons find new head coach that should make Bucs fans nervous

The Atlanta Falcons fired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Raheem Morris at the end of the 2025 season, beginning their search for a new head coach. Now, they've got their man, and it should make Bucs fans a little nervous.

Tampa Bay's NFC South division rivals officially hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Saturday, the second big domino to fall in the NFL coaching market after the New York Giants hired John Harbaugh the same day. The move is a big upgrade for Atlanta at head coach, and it might make Tampa Bay's path to an NFC South crown a lot harder next year.

Falcons hire 2x Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski

Stefanski's record with Cleveland was just 45-56, but he put together two seasons with 11 wins with the Browns, both of which earned him a Coach of the Year award. An offensive mind who worked under Mike Zimmer in Minnesota as offensive coordinator, Stefanski dealt with a struggling roster for man years during his time in Cleveland. He did win a playoff game with the Browns in 2020, when his quarterback was current Bucs QB Baker Mayfield.

Stefanski has only played the Buccaneers once, hosting them at home in 2022 during Tom Brady's last season. He won that game 23-17, and if he's able to figure out the quarterback situation in Atlanta, Stefanski will try and add quite a few more wins to that total against the Bucs if Tampa Bay isn't careful.

Tampa Bay is making coaching hires of its own, looking to add an offensive coordinator to its staff after firing Josh Grizzard. The Bucs will hope to nail that hire, as Stefanski could add a new dimension to Atlanta's offense this season and take their very talented roster — including running back Bijan Robinson, wideout Drake London, safety Jessie Bates and a lot more — farther than they've gone in quite some time.

The Falcons will still need to hire a general manager to complete their cycle while Tampa Bay's own search for an offensive coordinator remains in motion.

