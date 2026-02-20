Former Buccaneers Coach Stepping Down With Packers

This iteration of the coaching carousel was a fun one. Many teams made notable changes, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who decided to retain head coach Todd Bowles, but with an overhaul of the rest of the coaching staff, including the hiring of Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator.

While most of the coaching fires and hires have been completed, there are still a few moves trickling out as we approach the start of the 2026 offseason.

Former Buccaneers' assistant coach and 23-plus-year NFL special teams coordinator, Rich Bisaccia, has stepped down from his role with the Green Bay Packers.

Former Bucs assistant stepping down with the Packers https://t.co/OofBtISgaC — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 18, 2026

Bisaccia Leaves Green Bay

Bisaccia began his coaching career at the collegiate level, working in various roles at Wayne State, South Carolina, Clemson, and Ole Miss before making his way to the professional ranks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002.

Jan 1, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman-Imagn Images

Bisaccia saw immediate success once making the jump to the league and joined Jon Gruden's coaching staff, winning Super Bowl XXXVII with the Bucs in his first season. Bisaccia spent nine seasons in Tampa Bay, and his special teams units were frequently ranked inside the top 10 league-wide, especially in kickoff returns and coverage, where his units were the top-ranked five times each.

Bisaccia also oversaw the development of Pro Bowl players such as Clifton Smith and Micheal Spurlock, who became the first player in Buccaneers' history to return a kickoff for a touchdown in 2007.

His Bucs' tenure is remembered for stability and excellence in special teams during an era that was competitive in this area of the game.

Following Bisaccia's nine seasons in Tampa Bay, he would go on to hold special teams roles with the San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, and the Green Bay Packers. It's unknown what the next phase of Bisaccia's career will be, but his track record makes him one of the most respected coaching names in the field.

READ MORE: What Should Buccaneers Do About Promising Running Back in Free Agency?

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook