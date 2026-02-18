NFL Draft Expert Projects Dream Round 1 Scenario for Buccaneers

Daniel Jeremiah is the undisputed heavyweight when it comes to NFL draft analysis.

Once a scout for the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, Jeremiah has always had a strong knack for evaluating talent. That said, he's really found his calling since he began covering the draft from a media perspective for NFL.com and NFL Network.

Over the years, Jeremiah's work ethic, knowledge, connections with teams, and efficient communication style have allowed him to establish himself as one of the most respected draft prognosticators in the world. As a result, it's no surprise that when Daniel Jeremiah releases a new mock draft, fans, experts, and likely even NFL personnel race to their computers to see what he's thinking.

On Tuesday, Jeremiah released his second mock draft of the 2026 NFL draft cycle. And for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the results should be considered extremely encouraging.

Daniel Jeremiah has Bucs selecting OSU LB Sonny Styles in Round 1

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With the 15th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Jeremiah has the Buccaneers selecting Ohio State LB Sonny Styles.

Why is this so encouraging exactly? Because not only would Styles fill a glaring need for Todd Bowles' defense, but he's also a true blue-chip prospect. In fact, many — including Jeremiah himself — consider the former safety to be one of the most talented prospects in the entire draft.

Here's what Jeremiah had to say about Styles.

"I have Styles rated much higher than 15th in my prospect rankings, but not all teams value off-ball linebackers the same way. Styles can plug the hole if Lavonte David does not return."

Styles would be the perfect fit in Tampa Bay

On his top-50 big board, Jeremiah currently has Styles ranked as the 6th best player overall in this year's draft class. Not only that, but Jeremiah has compared the 6'4" 243-pound linebacker to the best inside linebacker in the NFL currently, Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers, on numerous occasions.

Although Jeremiah suggested "Styles can plug the hole if Lavonte David does not return", the reality is, the Bucs need plenty of reinforcements to their LB room, regardless of whether or not David returns. If anything, the return of David could provide an ideal situation not only for the Bucs but for Styles, who could spend at least one season learning from one of the best to ever do it.

Whether or not Lavonte David returns to the Buccaneers for 2026, the selection of Sonny Styles wouldn't be a home run for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; it would be a grand slam. The quality of the player, combined with the team's glaring need to add talent to their LB corps, would make the selection of Sonny Styles a dream scenario for Tampa Bay.

