Should Buccaneers Make a Big Change on Special Teams?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some big free agency decisions to make in 2026. They have 16 unrestricted free agents, three restricted free agents and a club option on one player, so they'll have to figure out exactly who they'll bring back and who they are willing to let walk in free agency.

Jason Licht has his hands full, and it will be interesting to see how he navigates this offseason. For the next two weeks, we're going to look at some of Tampa Bay's most consequential free agents. We'll give you the pros and cons of each potential re-signing, and then we'll deliver the verdict on whether or not we think the Bucs should bring back that player in 2026.

Punter Riley Dixon is a special case. He isn't a free agent, but instead, has a club option for 2026 — if the Bucs take it, he'll earn another $3 million playing for Tampa Bay, and if they don't, he'll hit free agency once again. Dixon had an up-and-down year in 2026, and with that in mind, the Bucs have a decision to make when it comes to their special teams unit.

So what should they do? Here are some pros and cons for both options:

Why the Buccaneers should take Dixon's club option

Dixon is a veteran punter who has put good tape on film before. He came to Tampa Bay last year to relieve punter Jake Camarda of his duties, and he had some very bad luck in 2025 — he was joined with a very, very poor special teams unit, which caused two of his punts to be blocked in Tampa Bay's first four games. New special teams coordinator Danny Smith could get the most out of him in 2026, and with Dixon's experience, he could really benefit from a change of coaching. Dixon was also top five in the league in downing punts inside the 20, coming away with 29 on the year.

Why the Buccaneers shouldn't take Dixon's club option

That being said, Dixon's overall numbers were not fantastic. He finished 26th in the NFL in net yards per punt with 38.9, and he was also tied for 12th in the league in touchbacks with four. Some of that could be on special teams gunners, of course, but overall, his opening campaign with Tampa Bay wasn't a rousing success. That $3 million he is due on his club option for 2026 isn't nothing, especially for a punter, so the Bucs would need to be very sure he could bounce back under better circumstances next season.

The verdict

Dixon, for his struggles, has likely earned another year as Bucs punter. Smith will likely want a veteran punter on his special teams unit, and while Dixon had plenty of faults in 2025, the special teams unit around him was absolutely awful. With an improvement around him, he could get back to better punting, and it's worth a shot to give him another chance.

