How to watch Buccaneers vs Panthers: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were given a gift early this holiday season as the New Orleans Saints knocked off the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 to keep the Bucs slightly ahead in the NFC South race with just three games remaining in the regular season.

Tampa Bay now controls its own destiny with two of its last three against the Panthers, with the first coming in Week 16.

Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got you covered. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to follow every snap live, BucsGameday has all the details you need.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers Game Details

• Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers

• Date: Sunday, December 21st

• Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM EST

• Location: Charlotte, North Carolina | Bank of America Stadium

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

What channel is Buccaneers vs Panthers on?

The Buccaneers-Panthers game will air on FOX. Check your local listing.

How to stream Buccaneers vs Panthers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NFL+ (mobile only)

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Buccaneers Radio Network (WXTB 97.9 FM in Tampa)

• Panthers Radio Network ( in Charlotte)

• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Buccaneers vs Panthers betting odds

Odds provided by DraftKings.

• Spread: Buccaneers -3

• Over/Under: 45.5

• Moneyline: Buccaneers -148, Panthers +124

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers preview

The first matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers is bound to be must-see television, with the two battling it out to try to give them an upper hand in winning the division and making the playoffs.

There are plenty of storylines with Baker Mayfield returning to the team that once had him playing scout team edge rusher and former Bucs' offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who is now the head coach in Carolina.

The Buccaneers enter this one fully healthy, but will need to come together as a team if they hope to come away with a much-needed victory. There has been much to make of what is happening in the Bucs' locker room, but things have apparently been hashed out as the team gears up for one of the most important stretches of the season.

The Panthers are coming off a brutal loss of their own to the New Orleans Saints and will be fighting a similar battle that the Bucs will. We know the Panthers' defense will show up. Will the Panthers' offense, led by Bryce Young and a strong running game, come out and perform at a high level against a Bucs' defense that is susceptible, or will they fall flat and allow the Bucs to have one of their better days?

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

