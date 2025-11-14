Todd Bowles reveals injury status for Buccaneers' Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been getting healthier and healthier as the season has gone on, getting some key players back — but there are two big ones they won't be getting back.
Running back Bucky Irving and wideout Chris Godwin have been missing for the Buccaneers since Week 4 and Week 5, respectively — Irving has been suffering from a shoulder injury and Godwin is dealing with an injured fibula on the same leg he dislocated his ankle last year. Both hadn't been seen at practice for weeks, but they both showed up on Wednesday and Thursday and also practiced on Friday.
That being said, neither of them are ready to play on Sunday. Head coach Todd Bowles spoke with media Friday, and he revealed that Irving and Godwin are both out against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but that both are making progress in practice.
Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin both out
The news is tough for the Buccaneers, who could have used Irving and Godwin this weekend in a big game against the Bills.
Bucky Irving could help spark a Buccaneers rushing attack that has faltered this year, ranking in the bottom half of the league. Tampa Bay's running game picked up against the New England Patriots, with running backs Rachaad White and Sean Tucker boasting a high success rate, so Irving could be another dynamic playmaker who could take the run game to another level whenever he comes back to the fold.
The Bucs' wide receiving corps is talented with Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson, but both are rookies, so the return of Chris Godwin could be of significant benefit whenever it happens. Egbuka and Johnson have suffered against man coverage, and Godwin boasted a catch rate of 72.7% against man when he was healthy, per SumerSports. That would open another lane for offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, which could massively help quarterback Baker Mayfield in the passing attack, and the Bucs will look forward to that addition whenever Godwin is ready to play — for now, though, the Bucs will keep relying on their rookies.
That being said, the two don't seem far off with the progress they've made so far. The Buccaneers play a crucial NFC game against the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday for Week 12, and if both of them can be back for that, the Buccaneers will have a better chance to pick up a win in the conference.
