What are Buccaneers' playoff chances heading into final week of season?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not control their own destiny. Unfortunately for them, their division rivals, the Carolina Panthers, do, and that's put a significant damper on their playoff hopes.

Sunday's Buccaneers-Panthers showdown on Saturday is a win-and-in game for the Panthers, but it isn't for the Bucs, as they'll need help from one other NFC South team on Sunday. Here's what their percentage to make the playoffs is looking like with one final game on the docket:

Buccaneers' playoff chances tank after Falcons win over Rams

We went over this more in-depth, but the long and short of it is that the Buccaneers can now only win the NFC South if they defeat the Panthers on Saturday and the Saints beat the Falcons on Sunday. As a result, the Bucs need two things to go their way, only one of which they can control, while the Panthers need just one thing they can — and it shows in their playoff chances.

Per the NFL's NextGenStats, the Carolina Panthers have shifted to become the overwhelming favorite, with a 72% chance to make the playoffs. The Buccaneers have now dropped to a 28% chance, likely accounting for the fact that they are also relying on the New Orleans Saints to take them to the playoffs if they can beat the Carolina Panthers Sunday. The playoff spot, and division title, is one of two such divisions up for grabs, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens also fighting for a playoff spot on Sunday night.

Before the Bucs worry about the Saints and Falcons, though, they should worry about beating the Panthers. Tampa Bay has lost seven of its last eight games in brutal fashion, flailing on all three sides of the ball. If they want a chance at the playoffs, they're going to have to play the best football they played in around two months, and there's no indication right now they have that in them.

The Bucs and Panthers face off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. If the Bucs win, they'll turn their attention to Sunday, where the Falcons and Saints will decide their fate at 1 p.m.

