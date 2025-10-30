What we’ve learned about the 2025 Buccaneers (so far)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached the midway point of the 2025 season, and this team is for real.
Despite dealing with injuries to key starters, the Buccaneers have continued to prove they can compete with the best in the NFL.
From their clutch fourth-quarter performances to quarterback Baker Mayfield’s MVP-caliber play, Tampa Bay has shown that it belongs among the league’s elite. Here are two things we have learned from the first half of the season.
The Buccaneers can compete with anyone
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers know how to finish. Through the first half of the season, Tampa Bay has won four games with fourth-quarter comebacks. These wins are the most in the NFL. Whether they’re trailing late or in a tight battle, this team finds ways to close out games when it matters most. That level of resilience has stamped Tampa Bay as the league’s best fourth-quarter team.
Head coach Todd Bowles has preached toughness and poise, and his team has bought in completely. The defense has made key stops in crunch time, while the offense has thrived under pressure. Players like Rachaad White, Tez Johnson and Emeka Egbuka have stepped up in big moments, showing the Bucs’ depth and balance even while dealing with injuries to stars like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Bucky Irving.
Tampa Bay has proven it can hang with the NFL’s best. They’ve battled week after week and continue to play with confidence, regardless of who’s on the other sideline. The Buccaneers are well-positioned to win the NFC South and make another deep playoff push.
Baker Mayfield Is an MVP candidate
Baker Mayfield has made a statement as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. Despite dealing with nagging injuries and a revolving door of weapons around him, Mayfield has been steady, efficient and fearless. He’s thrown for over 1900 yards with 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions while completing nearly 63 percent of his passes. These numbers put him squarely in the MVP conversation.
Mayfield has been the glue holding the offense together. He’s elevated the players around him, kept the locker room focused and delivered clutch performances in nearly every fourth quarter this season. When the Buccaneers are healthy, they have the firepower to challenge anyone, and Mayfield’s play is the biggest reason why.
If Tampa Bay can continue its strong play into December, it won’t just be a playoff team — it will be a legitimate contender. And with Mayfield leading the charge, the Buccaneers look ready to remind everyone that they’re still one of the NFC’s toughest outs.
