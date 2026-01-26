This Former Buccaneers Player is Making It Back to the Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked to have Super Bowl aspirations early, starting the year 6-2 as one of the NFL's best teams and even defeating the Seattle Seahawks, who would go on to win the NFC. They took a sharp downturn, however, finishing the year 2-7 and missing the playoffs with an 8-9 record.

The two teams that are going to the Super Bowl are the Seahawks from the NFC and the New England Patriots in the AFC, setting up a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX. There will be just one forner Buccaneers player represented across both teams, and he's set to play in his second Super Bowl in his NFL career — cornerback Carlton Davis III.

Carlton Davis set to play in second Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (24) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers drafted Davis out of Auburn with the No. 63-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played with the Bucs for six years, and during that stretch, was a big part of Tampa Bay's "Gravediggers" secondary that helped win Super Bowl LV and bring the Buccaneers their second franchise title. During his time with the Bucs, Davis netted 267 solo tackles, 56 assists, 4 fumble recoveries and nine interceptions in 76 games played in Tampa Bay. '

After 2023, the Bucs traded Davis to the Detroit Lions. He got as far as the divisional round that year before being eliminated by the Washington Commanders, and after that, he signed a deal with the Patriots to join them in free agency this offseason. That move paid off, and he's now set to play in his second Super Bowl against the Seahawks.

Davis had five total tackles and three solo tackles for the Bucs during Super Bowl LV, and he was able to lock down the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes as part of a vaunted secondary. Now, he'll look to put in a good performance against QB Sam Darnold and the Seahawks in hopes of adding a second ring to his collection.

Davis and the Patriots will face off against the Seahawks on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California for Super Bowl LX.

