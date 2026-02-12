Should Buccaneers Re-Sign Lavonte David Even If He Doesn't Retire?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some big free agency decisions to make in 2026. They have 16 unrestricted free agents, three restricted free agents and a club option on one player, so they'll have to figure out exactly who they'll bring back and who they are willing to let walk in free agency.

Jason Licht has his hands full, and it will be interesting to see how he navigates this offseason. For the next two weeks, we're going to look at some of Tampa Bay's most consequential free agents. We'll give you the pros and cons of each potential re-signing, and then we'll deliver the verdict on whether or not we think the Bucs should bring back that player in 2026.

Lavonte David is a franchise legend and one of the best linebackers to ever play the game. The Bucs have already said that they'd like to bring him back if he wants to keep playing, but should they? There are a few things to consider when it comes to his age and their needs — we break it down below:

Pros of re-signing David

David is one of the best linebackers to ever play football. His football IQ, allowing him to correctly position himself and identify plays before they happen, remains elite at the position, which is a huge help for the defense. David has mentored numerous linebackers who have come through the halls of One Buc Place, and he's a benefit to any defender who wants to sharpen his mind. Finally, David has been with the organization since 2012 and is innately familiar with how the team and organization operate, which is invaluable experience in the NFL.

Cons of re-signing David

Unfortunately, David is quite old for a football player at 36 years old. His mental game is unrivaled, but he has lost several steps physically, turning him from one of the best coverage linebackers of all time to a liability in that area of the game — he earned a paltry 41.5 coverage grade from PFF this season. He doesn't have a good enough linebacker playing alongside him to mask these flaws, unfortunately, making them all more noticeable during the season.

The verdict

The verdict here entirely depends on how much money David is willing to take. If David doesn't care much about money and takes a very low deal, he'd be an invaluable asset to Tampa Bay's developing young defense and whoever comes in to play alongside him, especially if SirVocea Dennis' replacement is a draft pick. If the price gets too high, though, David's usefulness as a starter is waning with age and the Bucs would likely have to make a tough decision.

That being said, Tampa Bay has already welcomed David back if he chooses to keep playing. If he does, he'll be back in a Bucs uniform next year for sure — but how effective will he be?

