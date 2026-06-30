NFL Insider Gives Update on Baker Mayfield's Contract Talks With Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield have done good work during their three-year partnership so far. Mayfield has thrown for 13,108 yards and 103 touchdowns with the Buccaneers so far, and he's looking for a new deal as he enters the last year of the $33 million APY contract he signed in 2024.

Mayfield has given the Buccaneers until training camp to negotiate with him, and he recently told reporters at a football camp in Oklahoma that he and Tampa Bay would like to get the extension done. The Bucs clearly want him back, but when will they begin picking up negotiations again as training camp draws closer?

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler recently spoke on NFL Live, and he gave an update on where Mayfield's talks with the Buccaneers are — and when they might start really picking up.

Buccaneers and Mayfield to Resume Talks Soon?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m told that the Bucs and Baker Mayfield have not made any progress on a new deal since he made those original comments in [June] that he wants a deal,” Fowler said on NFL Live, per JoeBucsFan. “And he needs it before training camp. “But neither side is worried, I’m told, because they got five weeks here to hash this out. I expect some movement closer to mid- to late-July when players are about to report."

The Buccaneers and Mayfield would certainly like to get things done on this front before training camp, as it would allow Mayfield to purely focus on football and allow Tampa Bay to feel secure at the quarterback position for years to come. Based on Fowler's comments, talks could heat up fairly soon with training camp set to kick off on July 28.

Recent estimates put Mayfield's impending deal over the $50 million mark. There are 12 quarterbacks currently making that much money in the NFL, and Mayfield certainly feels as if he's worthy of being among those quarterbacks.

His target will likely fall around the $53 million APY mark. Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff and San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy both make that on their current deals, and it would make sense that Mayfield — with his highs in mind — could get a comparable deal.

Mayfield has taken a lot of sacks and has fumbled the ball quite often as a Buccaneer, and the back stretch of his 2025 campaign has caused some concern. He played through injuries during that back half of the year, though, and his supporting cast was injured as well, so he could have a big year in 2026 if everyone stays healthy.

It's clear that the Bucs and Mayfield want to keep a good thing going, and based on NFL chatter, his extension could be coming very soon.

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