One Big Concern Remains After Buccaneers' Back-to-Back Wins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off of fantastic wins against the division rival Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons and find themselves only half a game back from first place in the NFC South after a terrible start to the season.

The main boon for this team has been their ability to run the football and play lights-out defense as one of the best units in the league in recent weeks.

One major question is on many Bucs fans' minds, and a growing concern is where the pass game has been in recent weeks this season.

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) calls the snap count from shotgun formation against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where is the Pass Game?

Over the past two weeks, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown the ball 14 times for 64 yards and a touchdown, and that includes him throwing just three passes in a monsoon against the Falcons.

The weather is typically attributed as the biggest reason as to why the team ran the ball as much as they did against Atlanta, but there are many who worry that Mayfield isn't fully healthy and the team simply can't throw the football with his thumb injury.

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looks on before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is important to remember, though, that Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Zach Robinson want to be a running football team.

"Everything we talked about – controlling time of possession, running the football, getting turnovers on defense, making plays on special teams, the things we had to do to win the ball game – that's what we talked about right before kickoff in the locker room," Bowles said. "So, it came to fruition. I didn't think it would come to fruition that close, but it came pretty close."

Time will tell whether or not the Bucs want to open up the passing attack more going forward with the 2026 offense. However, it is also important to note that right now, the Bucs don't need to pass the football much, considering the great level of success they have running the ball under Zach Robinson.

While it might not be the game plan many wanted the Buccaneers to have on offense to reach success, the plan the team has in place is working well.

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