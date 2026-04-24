One Buccaneers Veteran on the Chopping Block After Rueben Bain Pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their man in a big way on Thursday night when Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain fell into their lap at pick No. 15.

Bain, generally considered one of the two best edge rushers in the NFL Draft, should be an instant impact player for the Buccaneers in 2026 and beyond. Bain had 9.5 sacks last year in Miami and netted 15.5 tackles for loss, showcasing his explosive edge rushing prowess.

He's set to start right away, and he changes the dynamic of Tampa Bay's edge rushing room. With his arrival, there's one Buccaneers veteran who could see his reps siphoned in Tampa Bay, and he's one of the team's last remaining players from its 2020 Super Bowl run.

Anthony Nelson will have to earn his way into lineup with Bain's arrival

Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson runs with the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers signed pass rusher Anthony Nelson to a two-year, $10 million deal last year, with just over half of that guaranteed. Now, in the last year of his deal, he finds himself in a very crowded edge-rushing room.

Nelson was already competing with former second-round pick Chris Braswell, Yaya Diaby and 2025 fifth-round pick David Walker. In free agency, the Buccaneers signed edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad to serve as a rotational edge rusher, and then, the Bucs took Bain in the draft. Bain will start, and Diaby will start alongside him, so that leaves the other three edge rushers in the room.

That being said, he has some young competition. Braswell is waiting to break out and could make a jump this season, and on top of that, Walker tore his ACL in training camp last year and did not play. If he comes back for his first season and plays well, the Bucs could use him as that fourth edge rusher, and Nelson could find himself falling down the depth chart.

It's still early to speculate, and Nelson's veteran presence gives him the advantage for reps. But the edge rushing room has suddenly gotten quite crowded, and Nelson will have to show out to find himself in the rotation.

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