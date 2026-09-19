Our Buccaneers vs. Browns Score Predictions Are In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a big bounce-back opportunity in Week 2 on Sunday when they face off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Both teams are 0-1, but the Browns looked dreadful against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday and Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield could get revenge on the team that drafted him.

Last week, a few of us at BucsGameday missed the mark on Tampa Bay's opening matchup, while a few others had it spot on. We're back to make our predictions for Week 2 — will the Buccaneers get the job done on Sunday?

Caleb Skinner, Writer: Bucs 31, Browns 10

The Bucs have a great opportunity to bounce back after a rough start to the season against the Browns.

I fully expect both sides of the ball to look better, but the offense will have to figure out a way to beat a solid Browns defense. Ultimately, I believe they get it done, with the defense finally showing signs of what we talked about all offseason

Season Record: 1-0

James Hill, Writer: Bucs 24, Browns 13

The Buccaneers should 100% win this game, and if they don’t, there are some serious problems. The Browns looked like the worst team in football in Week 1 and simply don’t have the roster to be competitive enough in most games this year.

If the Bucs can take care of the football and have more continuity on offense and defense, this should be a good win for Tampa Bay.

Season Record: 0-1

Collin Haalboom, Writer: Bucs 31, Browns 17

Following what was a very disappointing season debut for the Buccaneers last week in Cincinnati, there’s no question that the team is eager to show what they’re really made of. Although a home game vs. the Cleveland Browns isn’t much of a litmus test in that regard, it’s still an opportunity for the Buccaneers to get their season back on track.

As long as Baker Mayfield can play within himself, there’s no reason why the Bucs — a much more well-rounded team on paper — shouldn’t be able to dominate the Browns in all phases, and that’s exactly what I expect to happen in the Bucs’ home opener on Sunday.

Season Record: 1-0

Logan Robinson, Founder: Bucs 27, Browns 17

This is going to be a fun one. Of course, the storyline is Baker Mayfield and the Browns, but there also needs to be a handful of bounce-back performances from a handful of players and units.

I think you see a whole 180 in play on the defensive line and Alex Anzalone in particular. Also, get ready for more opportunities sent the way of Ted Hurst. Bucs get back in the win column and Rueben Bain Jr. gets his first career sack, and it’s at home in Raymond James Stadium.

Season Record: 0-1

River Wells, Editor: Bucs 27, Browns 6

This is definitely a big get-right game for Tampa Bay, and I think they'll take advantage. Todd Bowles' love for the blitz should be very effective against Deshaun Watson, and plenty of Tampa Bay's offensive woes could be healed by a Browns defense that looked downright inept in Week 1. I expect the operation to look a lot smoother overall across the board and for the Bucs to soundly win this one.

Tampa Bay isn't without its problems. But with wideout Jalen McMillan most likely back, I think we'll see a much-improved offense and a pass rush that shows up in Week 2.

Season Record: 0-1

Consensus: Bucs 5, Browns 0

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter (45) scores a third-quarter touchdown at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone at BucsGameday picked the Bucs to win this one, and while that's liable to make some people nervous, Cleveland is widely regarded as an inferior opponent that the Bucs should have the firepower to defeat in Week 2.

The Bucs and the Browns will face off at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Tampa Bay.

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