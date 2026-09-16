What We Saw at Buccaneers Practice is Good News for Week 2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already trying to gain ground in 2026. They dropped their season opener to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 33-27 to the tune of four turnovers, and now, they're looking for a get-right game to get back in the win column in Week 2.

Their opponent could be just the one the Bucs need. The Cleveland Browns lost their first game to the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-10, and the Browns didn't look good in almost any facet of the game. There's some added motivation on Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield's side, too as he was traded away from Cleveland at the beginning of 2022 in favor of Deshaun Watson — and Watson is starting for the Browns on Sunday.

The Bucs held their first practice of the week on Wednesday, and it could bring good tidings for Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Jacob Parrish Practicing on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) breaks up a pass to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay starting cornerback Jacob Parrish went down during last Sunday's game right before halftime with a back injury, and he didn't return for the rest of the game. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Monday that Parrish had a back sprain and that his availability would depend on his pain tolerance.

Wednesday's practice revealed that Parrish may already be back on track to play. Parrish practiced during Wednesday's media period, wearing shells and stretching with the team.

Day 1 of Bucs practice as they get ready for Week 2 against the Browns.



Everyone mostly looks healthy again. Jacob Parrish was a participant, Josh Hayes was working to the side with a trainer pic.twitter.com/8lMQsSnPcJ — River Wells (@riverhwells) September 16, 2026

CB Benjamin Morrison came into the game in relief of Parrish, and he had a strong performance, recording four solo tackles and a tackle for loss. That being said, the team was very excited about Parrish in the preseason and he played a decent game on Sunday before getting injured, even netting a pass breakup on Ja'Marr Chase.

Outside of Parrish, the Bucs are almost completely healthy otherwise, too. Everyone practiced except for CB Josh Hayes, who was working with a trainer on the side during the media's viewing period.

The Bucs will face the Browns on Sept 20. at 1 p.m. They'll hope Parrish remains in the starting lineup when they do.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.