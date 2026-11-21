The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a tough game ahead of them on Sunday. They're well-rested off their bye week, but they're set to face off against a strong 7-2 Detroit Lions team on the road in what could be the toughest remaining game on the schedule.

The Bucs themselves are 3-6, but despite that, they remain one game back from the NFC South lead. The defense has been elite and the run game has been stout, but the passing offense has been a big problem for Tampa Bay — and it may not get much better, as quarterback Baker Mayfield is set to play this game while dealing with a painful plantar fascia injury.

As always, we've rounded up our staff to lock in our picks for Sunday's game. Can the Bucs pull off the upset? Or will they fall to 3-7?

Caleb Skinner, Writer: Lions 20, Bucs 17

It's getting to the point for the Bucs that they must win, or their season could be over. And things don't get easier this week as they take on the Lions.

The Lions own one of the NFL's elite offenses and will test the Bucs' top-rated defense. It's unlikely they'll replicate their turnover margin as they did against the Bears, but they can most definitely slow Detroit down.

While the defense won't be too much of a worry, the problems will once again come on the offensive side of the ball for Tampa Bay.

The Lions' defense has stepped it up in recent weeks, and even without Aidan Hutchinson, they should be able to stymie the offense enough. I expect this one to be a low-scoring affair at Ford Field, with the Lions coming away with a close home victory to drop the Bucs to 3-7 on the year.

Overall Record: 5-4

James Hill, Writer: Lions 24, Bucs 17

Baker Mayfield is once again on the mend from an injury. Yes, the Lions have injuries of their own with Aiden Hutchinson and Jack Campbell, but I don’t know if a hobbled Baker Mayfield or a healthy Jalon Daniels will be able to get the job done.

Overall Record: 4-5

Collin Haalboom, Writer: Lions 27, Bucs 21

As much as I believe that the Buccaneers' defense is for real, I also believe the offense is not.

Detroit, on the other hand, has one of the most dynamic offenses in the entire league. Beyond just the litany of weapons he has at his disposal, Jared Goff has been extremely effective playing against Bowles' blitz-heavy defenses over the past several years.

For the Bucs to win, they'll need to get pressure with four to avoid sending extra guys to disrupt Goff in the pocket. The problem is, even if they do that and manage to generate turnovers like they have been so far this year on defense, the Bucs will need Baker Mayfield to look like a competent NFL QB on offense to win this football game. Sadly, I'm not sure if that version of Mayfield even exists anymore.

Overall Record: 6-3

Logan Robinson, Founder: Lions 27, Bucs 20

Another battle for Todd Bowles against a high-scoring offense in Detroit. I’m excited to watch that, but the next thing I’m most intrigued about is the Bucs’ offensive passing attack.

That has to improve, or Tampa Bay isn’t making the playoffs — It’s quite simple for me on that. Hopefully the bye week helped, but I’m very cautious about picking the Buccaneers.

Overall Record: 5-4

River Wells, Editor: Lions 24, Bucs 16

The Bucs have a few things going for them, but this is a passing league, and unfortunately, they don't have the passing offense to hang with good teams — much less an elite one like the Lions.

The defense will likely hold the Detroit Lions' dynamic offense in check, but the passing offense won't be enough, and it could be even worse than usual with Mayfield's injury. I think the Bucs defense will keep them in it, but it won't be enough to win against a team that could end up winning the brutal NFC North this season.

Overall Record: 4-5

Consensus: Lions 5, Bucs 0

Once again, our staff isn't picking Tampa Bay whatsoever. Our staff unanimously picked the Bears two weeks ago, and we've unanimously picked the Lions here.

It's any given Sunday in the NFL, so the Bucs are always in it. But they'll have to convince us that they can beat good teams, and so far, they simply haven't.

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