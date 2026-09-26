Our Buccaneers vs. Vikings Score Predictions Are In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against a 2-0 Minnesota Vikings team, and unfortunately, they're in the opposite situation — Tampa Bay is 0-2 and trying to avoid ruin just three games into the season.

The Bucs will host the Vikings at home, but they're coming off a rough loss to the Cleveland Browns. Can they find their first win of the year? Or will they plummet to 0-3?

Our staff picks every Bucs game, and this week, our predictions lean very heavily one way. See who we have to win this NFC matchup on Sunday:

Caleb Skinner, Writer: Vikings 28, Bucs 14

Well, the Bucs 0-2 and it doesn’t get much easier when you look at the road ahead.

They have a chance to get into the win column, but will have to face a Brian Flores-led defense that is playing like the best unit in the league.

I expect much of the same as we have seen thus far this season. Another ugly loss at home for the Buccaneers.

Overall record: 1-1

James Hill, Writer: Vikings 21, Bucs 17

The Buccaneers are in a dire situation right now with a not-great matchup. Brian Flores is one of the best defensive minds in the game, and with the Bucs offensive line already not playing well, it could be a recipe for disaster. I also don’t trust this Bucs defense against a very mobile quarterback in Kyler Murray.

Overall record: 0-2

Collin Haalboom, Writer: Vikings 24, Bucs 21

Just when it seems like things can’t get any worse for the 0-2 Buccaneers, Brian Flores and his diabolical defense come to town with the 2-0 Vikings hungry to stay undefeated.

With how Baker Mayfield has looked so far this season, and dealing with an illness leading up to this game no less, it feels like the odds of the Bucs leaving Sunday’s game with a record of 0-3 are pretty high. When you add in the fact that the Bucs will be without standout rookie LB Josiah Trotter in addition to Rueben Bain, the Bucs pulling off an upset becomes that much more unlikely.

I think we'll see more fight from the Bucs this week, but there’s simply too much working against them to take down a quality opponent like the Vikings.

Overall record: 1-1

Logan Robinson, Founder: Vikings 24, Bucs 17

Right now I’m donut-and-two in predicting wins and losses for the Buccaneers. It’s been an ugly start for Todd Bowles, and I would have never imagined them losing to the Browns in the offseason, but here we are.

If the Bucs can’t protect the blitzes, this offense is in trouble early. On the flip side, Tampa Bay’s defense is banged up, and once again, the concern is guarding a talented tight end that the Vikings have in T.J. Hockenson. Until this team proves me wrong, I can’t side with them on another game.

Overall record: 0-2

River Wells, Editor Vikings 27, Bucs 17

Brian Flores' Vikings defense is a top-five unit in the league in points allowed, and this Bucs offense has done nothing to prove to me that it can reverse that trend. Trotter's absence on Sunday will be big — the middle of the field will be more susceptible to splash plays and the Bucs won't get his tackling production or blitzing acumen to help stop Kyler Murray and the Vikings.

The Bucs drop this one, slide down to 0-3 and are officially in panic mode within the first few weeks of the season.

Overall record: 0-2

Consensus: Vikings 5, Bucs 0

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looks on during the during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No one believes in the Buccaneers here on staff, and that's probably with good reason. An injured linebacker corps and a flailing offense will make it tough for the Bucs to beat the Vikings, but they'll have to try and find a way Sunday — otherwise, things could get rough fast.

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