Potential Buccaneers Starter Dealing With Injury Ahead Of Minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in their final week of OTAs before they ramp up with mandatory minicamp. Many things have stood out over the first few weeks of practice, but on Thursday, one thing in particular stood out — the absence of potential starting cornerback Benjamin Morrison.

Benjamin Morrison Misses OTAs With Leg Injury

Morrison, who has dealt with injuries throughout his entire football career, missed practice due to a leg injury that head coach Todd Bowles called just being "nicked up".

Todd Bowles says that Benjamin Morrison has a leg injury and is “nicked up” but that he should be fine for Mandatory Minicamp — River Wells (@riverhwells) June 11, 2026

Morrison's Past Injury History

Morrison has had his fair share of injuries dating back to high school and collegiate days, even missing a whole season at Notre Dame before the Bucs selected him in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Morrison was drafted to become a starting corner for the Bucs eventually, but has yet to really solidify himself as that, as he was only able to see action in 10 games his rookie season due to hamstring and quadriceps injuries.

Time to Step Up

It sounds as if the injury to Morrison's leg isn't all that serious, which is a great sign for him as the rest of the offseason practices continue to unfold.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With Jamel Dean signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, it became clear that the Bucs were serious about what their young corners in Morrison and Jacob Parrish would be able to do in their sophomore seasons and beyond.

Morrison will be relied upon heavily in his second year on the outside opposite of Zyon McCollum, and the Bucs surely can't afford for him to go down for any extended period of time with injury.

The lack of depth on the backend gives us that, and if he were to miss extended time, the secondary would surely be tested throughout the season.

Morrison has all the makings of a big-time player, but he must remain healthy if he hopes to reach the heights of what the Buccaneers' staff saw to draft him so early.

He will look to build upon an uninspiring first year that saw him start three games, where he collected just 26 total tackles (two for loss), four pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

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