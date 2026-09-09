Pros and Cons of Buccaneers Signing Baker Mayfield's Massive Contract Extension

Baker Mayfield let the Tampa Bay Buccaneers know that if they were going to get an extension done, it would have to be before the start of training camp — otherwise, he'd focus strictly on ball.

Nothing materialized then, but in a shocking turn of events, the two sides were able to get a deal done to make Mayfield the Buccaneers' franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future in the final moments before the start of the 2026 regular season.

Mayfield signed a three-year, $165 million extension, $55 million per year with $110 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid player in Bucs history.

The deal looks promising for both parties, but here are the pros and cons of Mayfield's most recent contract with the Bucs.

Pros

• Locks in identity, culture & leadership

• Stability at QB position

• System alignment

• Ahead of the booming QB market

The pros greatly outway the cons.

Locking in the identity and culture of the team might not be at the forefront of everyone's minds, but it is a key aspect of keeping things intact now that Mayfield will be in Tampa Bay for another three years.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting Mayfield back also brings stability to their quarterback room without having to start fresh next season. And his knowledge of Zac Robinson's scheme should allow the offense as a whole to flourish, hopefully for years to come.

While many might tab Mayfield's contract as an overpay on the outset, it's actually a team-friendly deal. With the constantly rising cost of employing a top quarterback in the league, the Bucs were able to get this deal done early, with some big names set for major paydays come next offseason.

Cons

• Chip on shoulder lost?

• Durability concerns

• Ceiling vs. floor

• 2027 QB draft class

Yes, Mayfield's contract has more pros, but the cons are fairly obvious even though they aren't that damning.

Mayfield was headed into the 2026 season with a chip on his shoulder to prove he was worth what he was asking for. Now, with that bag in hand, will it take away some of the fierceness that Mayfield would have likely played with?

Mayfield also played last season injured for half the season, so it could cause concern that injuries could start piling up as he enters the prime of his 30s. If Mayfield can't go, that money is still owed to him, and then the Bucs would have to rely on undrafted backup Jalon Daniels or another backup quarterback in the future.

There has always been talk about Mayfield's ceiling vs. his floor, and this is the Buccaneers betting on the former. If they get the best of Mayfield, then the contract could be outplayed. However, if we don't get the Mayfield we have seen in recent years, then the floor could fall out, meaning the contract would look like a massive overpay.

With Mayfield signing for another three years, it will also take the Bucs out of drafting a quarterback in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft — one that is deep with talented quarterbacks.

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