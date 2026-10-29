Rob Gronkowski Believes Buccaneers Were His Ultimate Career Choice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2020 Super Bowl run feels both like yesterday and also forever ago.

Besides a few leftover players from that Super Bowl run, much of the team looks completely different.

That Super Bowl-winning team was stacked with talent and production, and the Bucs are still working on figuring out how to build a roster that could resemble it.

One of the key players from that team was tight end Rob Gronkowski, and he spoke with the Today Show during an episode of "Glass Half Full" about the one career move that was the best thing to happen to him.

Gronk Names Tampa Bay As Best Thing To Happen in His Career

"Best thing that ever happened to me in my career was going to Tampa Bay," Gronkowski said. "The Bucs, I mean, it was a team that never rivaled against the Patriots. I didn't want to go to Miami or the Jets or something. That would be weird.

"I have too much love for New England, you know? And in that sense. I never believed Tom [Brady] was going to leave New England, by the way. I was like, 'yeah, right'... I was like, 'You do what you do in free agency. If it lines up and you actually do it, I'll look into the situation.'"

"Things I feel like are going to come my way for a lifetime now since I went to Tampa and won another Super Bowl."

Rob Gronkowski former NFL tight end Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Gronkowski came out of retirement in 2020 once Brady made his decision to join the Bucs in free agency, and eventually made his way to Tampa Bay after the team struck a deal with the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski was instrumental in the team's Super Bowl run and finished his two-year stint with the Bucs with 100 receptions for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Gronkowski had most of his success with the Patriots, but once he laid some roots in Tampa Bay, his popularity across the league soared, bringing him multiple different business and personal opportunities along the way.

Gronk still has a strong relationship with the organization and Tampa community, so it's clear that it was a great career move for him — not only to win another Lombardi Trophy, but also to further his connections and build lasting relationships in a city that has plenty to offer.

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