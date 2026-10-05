Star Buccaneers Defender Out For Multiple Weeks After Week 4 Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers 17-14 in Week 4, but the loss wasn't the only fallout.

The Buccaneers' star safety, Antoine Winfield Jr., went down on the field toward the back half of the game holding his abdomen, and he did not return to action. Head coach Todd Bowles told media after the game that the team was running tests on Winfield Jr.'s injury, and those tests didn't come back the way Bowles or Winfield likely hoped.

Antoine Winfield Jr. out for 2-4 Weeks With Rib Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) reacts in the first half against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowles confirmed to reporters on Monday that Winfield Jr. fractured his ribs, and he's expected to be sidelined anywhere from two to four weeks with the injury.

"We won't have Winfield Thursday. He has a slight rib fracture — he'll be out two to four weeks probably, from what I'm hearing."

Winfield is Tampa Bay's starting safety, and as a former All-Pro, he's crucial to the defense. Winfield signed a four-year, $84.1 million extension with the Bucs after a dominant 2023 season, and he's been playing alongside safety Tykee Smith for the last two years.

So far this season, Winfield has netted 15 solo tackles and one forced fumble. With him out of the picture for the next few weeks, the team will turn to safety Ifeatu Melifonwu to take his place — Melifonwu played for Miami last year and came to Tampa Bay in the offseason.

The depth behind Winfield remains precarious. With both Melifonwu and Smith starting, the only other safety on the roster is Miles Killebrew, who is mainly a special teams player. The Bucs have two safeties on the practice squad in JJ Roberts and Silas Walters, so the team may be forced to elevate one of those two players to replace Winfield.

The Bucs also have a spot on the practice squad open after defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting (who could also play safety) was signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers' 53-man roster. The Bucs may look to add another defensive back there, too.

Tampa Bay is set to play the Dallas Cowboys in just three days on Thursday Night Football.

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