What the Buccaneers' Josiah Trotter Pick Means for Linebacker SirVocea Dennis

With the 46th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected linebacker Josiah Trotter out of Missouri. It's a pick that makes a ton of sense, as Trotter fits the mold of what head coach Todd Bowles looks for in his starting inside linebackers for his 3-4 defense: good run defense and the ability to blitz.

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone celebrates a tackle against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, with additions come sacrifices, and with the other additions of free agents Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom, there is one player who has been put on extremely high notice — Sirvocea Dennis.

This offseason has gone about as poorly as it could for Dennis. The team lost Lavonte David to retirement, and one would assume that it could lead to an even more expanded role in Bowles' defense for Dennis.

However, the team then added Anzalone and Rozeboom, both of whom are expected to get more playing time than Dennis and start over him going forward.

One could still assume that Dennis would be in the role of a developmental linebacker, someone who would be able to sit on the bench, learn from the veterans that the team brought in and eventually work his way back into a role for the team's defense.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter (LB26) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Then, the team drafted Josiah Trotter, who not only offers much more upside than Dennis in terms of what he could be in a Bowles defense, but also has the benefit of youth, being only 21 years old. The team viewed Trotter very highly by drafting him early in the second round of the 2026 Draft, where Dennis was a fifth-round pick and has not developed the way the team was hoping for.

It's going to be very interesting to see where Dennis falls during training camp and preseason. Is he in danger of losing his roster spot? I think that would largely depend on what Tampa wants to do going forward, not just with the rest of the draft, but also the possibility of bringing in some undrafted free agents who would be able to compete as well.

However, it is safe to say that Dennis has been put on major notice. They gave him a huge chance to be the team's starting linebacker last year, and it did not go well under most circumstances. Now, he may be looking to fight for a roster spot as the team moves forward with better options.

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