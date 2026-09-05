Which Buccaneers Practice Squad Member Is Most Likely to Make an Impact in 2026?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the tough decision to cut down from 90 players to 53 after their last preseason game, but thankfully, some of those players camp back on the practice squad.

The Bucs put a lot of those cut players back on their practice squad, but they also made a few moves to bring some new talent to the squad, too. All-in-all, the Bucs are working with 16 players on the practice squad, and while they'll help pose as the scout team and practice with Tampa Bay, they'll need to be ready to be called up at a moment's notice.

So which player will have the most opportunity to do so? We think it will probably be one of the practice squad's most recent additions — and one that has already won a Super Bowl with the Bucs.

Why Sean Murphy-Bunting Will Be the Most Impactful Practice Squad Member

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) reacts in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bucs brought on cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting back to the practice squad last week. Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans may remember him from Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run, where he had three interceptions in the playoffs in 2020.

Murphy-Bunting may not be that player anymore, but he should still be a valuable depth option in Tampa Bay if they need it and could get called up to the 53-man roster even without injury. Murphy-Bunting played solid football last year for the Arizona Cardinals, netting three interceptions and two forced fumbles, so he could be a strong option if the team is in a pinch.

Additionally, Murphy-Bunting essentially becomes the veteran of the room even while on the practice squad, as he's played in the league since 2019. Murphy-Bunting played on the same team as Zyon McCollum in 2022, but he could also offer some valuable leadership for players like Keionte Scott, Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish.

Overall, Murphy-Bunting is the most pro-ready practice squad player, and he might not be on the practice squad for all that much longer once the regular season kicks off.

Other Candidates

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Caden Fordham (46) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are some other candidates who could make a splash.

Tampa Bay had initially rostered linebacker Caden Fordham, but they ended up releasing him and bringing him back to the practice squad after that. Fordham showed he was an excellent special teams player and made some good plays in the preseason, so he could be a solid elevation if the team needs depth on special teams.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu was a veteran brought on to the team to act as safety depth, and while he didn't make the roster, Tampa Bay is still very thin at that position on the 53-man roster. There could be a few game-day elevations in his future if the team keeps it that way.

Finally, the Bucs liked former New England Patriots tight end C.J. Dippre to bring him on to the team and cut Devin Culp, whom the team drafted in 2024. If Dippre can offer special teams value, he could get called up at some point during the season to play.

We'll see what the Bucs plan to do further down the line. For now, though, they're set to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 on Sept. 13.

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