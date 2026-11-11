Why Didn't the Buccaneers Make a Move at the Trade Deadline?

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have completely stayed put.

The Bucs did not make any trades, neither selling off a player nor buying from another squad. General manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles are confident in what they have — at least including the cost of giving up or trading for a player, anyway — as the pair try to win another NFC South title.

That being said, the Bucs are 3-6 and started the season 0-4 — so why stay put at the deadline? To keep it simple, it's a little complicated.

Bucs Were in Weird Spot at Deadline

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht talks to media after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To go more in depth, the Buccaneers were in a sort of trade limbo.

The Bucs were not good enough at the deadline to buy. There are a lot of problems with this team's offense, from the coaching to the talent, and an extra wide receiver or tight end probably wouldn't fix things. That would also require giving up draft capital — a luxury for teams competing, not for teams with a losing record like the Bucs.

At the same time, though, Tampa Bay isn't quite bad enough to sell. The Bucs are still just a half a game out of the NFC South (and will likely be a game back once the Saints and Panthers play), so they're in contention to win the division, as crazy as it seems.

Selling off a player like Vita Vea or Antoine Winfield Jr. may seem appealing for the long term future, but Bowles and Licht need to win now. To do that, they need all the players they can muster, including the team's aging stars on the roster.

There's also the fact that the Bucs rarely trade in season at all. Licht has done it just once, trading for Jets defensive tackle Steve McLendon and giving up a sixth-round pick. Licht highly values draft capital — perhaps more than any other GM in football — and he isn't interested in shuffling around his players while the season is ongoing.

The Bucs stayed put at the deadline. Now, they have to prove that it was a good idea by winning the division and making the playoffs.

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