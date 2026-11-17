The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of areas to look at fixing this offseason when the regular season wraps up.

The Bucs are 3-6 at the moment, and if that gets worse, head coach may be an area the Bucs try to improve on after five years of Todd Bowles. The team could also serve to shore up its interior offensive line, and tight end will definitely be a point of consideration.

There's one area that may be the most crucial for Tampa Bay, though. And unfortunately for the Bucs, they've spent a lot of draft capital investing in that position very, very recently.

Buccaneers Desperately Need a Wide Receiver

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) celebrates a first down during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of problems with Tampa Bay's offense. Bucs' offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is having some trouble scheming up the passing game, and quarterback Baker Mayfield is having some trouble executing that already-poor scheme.

Those are all parts of it. But the Bucs need wide receivers desperately because, right now, the lack of talent in that room is a big reason why the passing game has faltered the way it has.

Wideout Jalen McMillan is injured and has been since Week 2 of the NFL season. In his absence, the Bucs have rolled with three main wideouts — Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin and Tez Johnson. Neither of those receivers have over 300 yards at the moment, with Egbuka leading the pack at just 278.

Godwin is on a three-year, $22 million deal, and his age has shown itself over the past two seasons. Johnson has been good in spurts, but he doesn't have the skill set to be a main target in Tampa Bay, and he isn't big enough to be a viable threat between the hashes that the Bucs desperately need at the moment.

Finally, there are the two players the team drafted over the last two years. Egbuka was supposed to be a future WR1 for this team when he was drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he hasn't looked the part at all from the back half of last season through this one. He lacks physicality at the catch point, struggles with getting separation and has been battling injury frequently this year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III (17) extends to catch a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs also drafted wideout Ted Hurst in the third round of this year's NFL Draft, and while it's very early, he hasn't made much of an impact this year. He's dropped two passes that could have been touchdowns, and his drop problem was bad enough against the Chicago Bears that he got benched early in the game.

The Bucs are 3-6 right now. It's unknown exactly where they are going to pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they should definitely be looking for help at wideout. They need a receiver who can open up the middle of the field for them and be able to get separation through either their speed or their route-running acumen — the Bucs have neither on the squad right now.

Tampa Bay plays the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. on the road Sunday.

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