Buccaneers' Skill Positions Fall Short in Recent ESPN Ranking

Around this time each year, rankings reign supreme. It's no surprise considering the NFL Draft and the majority of free agency have come and gone, and we're still several months away from the start of the 2026 regular season.

A recent ESPN article produced by NFL Analyst Bill Barnwell ranked each team based on their collection of talent at the WR, RB, and TE positions, combined.

Even without any big-name tight ends or running backs on the roster over the past six or seven years, this is an exercise the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have generally done quite well in over that time span simply because of their consistent strength at the wide receiver position. Not only that, but Barnwell weights his ranking to favor the WR position over the others.

As a result of that criteria, it would be safe to assume the Bucs would be ranked somewhere in the top half of the league, considering their depth at the WR position, even without Mike Evans on the roster.

However, that was not the case.

ESPN Ranks Buccaneers' Skill Positions Much Lower Than Expected

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates the touchdown reception of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Barnwell ranked the Buccaneers' collection of talent at the WR, RB, and TE positions 22nd overall in the NFL heading into this season. It's a steep drop from this time last year, when Barnwell credited the Bucs for having the seventh-best group of playmakers in the entire league.

"What can we count on from the Bucs' new "Big Three" in 2026?" Barnwell wrote. "Emeka Egbuka was awesome to start the season, averaging 2.3 yards per route run through Week 10. He was down to 1.3 afterward, below guys such as Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Hutchinson. Chris Godwin Jr. came back from his gruesome ankle injury, dealt with fibula issues after initially returning and wasn't back for good until Week 12. He had solid games against the Cardinals and Dolphins, but at 30 and with multiple serious injuries in his past, I'm not sure it's realistic to project a peak-caliber season from Godwin, even after Evans' departure.

Little Confidence in a Bucky Irving Bounce Back

NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Barnwell wasn't only critical regarding his outlook for the Bucs' receivers, though. He also doesn't seem to have much confidence in Bucky Irving, who battled ankle and shoulder injuries during his sophomore season, only suiting up for 10 games.

"Bucky Irving was also sidelined for two months by foot and shoulder injuries, and across his two stretches of active play, he averaged just 3.4 yards per carry" Barnwell wrote. "Irving turned only 6.4% of his designed rush attempts into 10-plus yard gains, down from 13% as a rookie. The Bucs swapped out Rachaad White for Kenny Gainwell, who was wildly productive for the Steelers in a situational role, and there's a chance that he is Tampa's best back.

Barnwell didn't bother to mention the steady play of tight end Cade Otton, who is at least around league average. He also failed to acknowledge the presence of Jalen McMillan among the Bucs' impressive depth at receiver.

It's tough for Buccaneers fans to get too angry about this ranking based on what the product put forth last season, regardless of injuries. That being said, it would be highly unlikely to expect the team to experience anywhere near the injury misfortune they did last year once again in 2026.

This is a what have you done for me lately league. And although Bucky Irving struggled to perform while battling through injuries, he was one of the most explosive backs in the entire league as a rookie in 2025. Assuming he is at full health, combined with the aforementioned Kenny Gainwell, it's safe to assume that Irving will remind people just how spectacular of a player he really is.

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