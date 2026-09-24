Yes, the Buccaneers Have Struggled to Cover Tight Ends on Defense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not been having a good time at covering tight ends through two weeks of the regular season.

Against the Bengals, it was Mike Gesicki who led the way with five catches on seven targets for 78 yards and one touchdown. They then had similar struggles against the Cleveland Browns in a continuation from the past couple of seasons.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One person who is not worried, nor sees the connection that the Bucs have an issue covering tight ends, is head coach Todd Bowles.

When asked about the Buccaneers' struggles to cover TEs, this is what Bowles had to say:

"I don't think we struggled against it this past weekend," Bowles said. "I mean, the first week, I thought we missed two zone drops, and this week we busted a coverage, and they caught one pass. I don't really see the [connection] from last year to this year. I thought we made big strides, and it's too early to tell right now whether we will struggle against the tight ends or not."

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Keionte Scott (22) tackles Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns' TEs in the team's week two loss combined for eight targets, six receptions, 71 yards, and the go-ahead TD in the game.

For the correlation to last year? The Buccaneers' defense gave up 131 targets (11th most), 100 receptions (eighth most), 969 yards (12th most), and 12 touchdowns (tied for second most) in 2025.

In 2026, through two games, they've given up 19 targets (tied for fifth most), 15 receptions (tied for third most), 172 yards (third most) and two touchdowns (tied for fourth most).

That makes it seem like a pattern, one of the many defensive issues the team has had over the past couple of years.

Aug 22, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Anzalone has been the worst Buccaneer on the field over the past two weeks and has looked unplayable. He's looked out of place on zone coverage assignments and has missed five tackles through two games to begin the 2026 season to this point.

When asked on if he was going to make any changes to the starting depth chart, Bowles said that they were doing some new things physically, but no depth chart changes would be made

Time will tell if these "changes" the Bucs made are going to pay off — or if they are going to continue to struggle with issues that have plagued them for multiple seasons.

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