Pat McAfee congratulates new $14 million Buccaneers edge rusher
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't often make too many splash signings in free agency, and even when they do, it seems they're smart about it. That was the case on Monday when the Buccaneers brought in pass rusher Haason Reddick on a one-year deal worth $14 million.
One could technically say Reddick played for the Jets last year, but he held out for most of the year in hopes that he would get a contract extension. He did not, and in the two games he started, he collected just one sack. That makes this a risk, but it's only for one year and Reddick previously had 11 or more sacks for four years in a row from 2020-23, so there is a reward to be found.
Reddick is set to play football again, and he was congratulated by one of the biggest names in sports media in Pat McAfee. Reddick was the first free agency signing broken, and as a result, McAfee made sure to give him his props.
"Congrats to Haason Reddick, and congrats to us, seeing him play football again," McAfee said. "There are some videos of him training, seems like he's still in it. Takes a year off of ball, now he's back with the Bucs."
"Yeah, it's great for the Bucs because they need pass rushers," show cast member Boston Connor followed up. "Lot of upside there with a one-year deal."
There most certainly is. The Bucs will hope that Reddick shows out and can crack double digits again next year, and if he can, McAfee will have plenty more to talk about.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Chris Godwin could be getting too expensive for Buccaneers
• Buccaneers re-sign key safety depth piece ahead of 2025 free agency
• Which NFL Draft prospect has been mocked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the most?