Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield says win over Jets was 'personal'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off a nail-biter in Week 3, edging out the New York Jets 29-27 at Raymond James Stadium.
The victory pushed the Buccaneers to 3-0 on the season, but for quarterback Baker Mayfield, this one meant more than just another mark in the win column.
Mayfield made it clear afterward that this game was personal. After the game, Mayfield didn’t mince words when asked about what drove him.
Mayfield’s personal motivation
“Their D-coordinator (Steve Wilks) was the one who cut me in Carolina. A lot of stuff was personal today,” Mayfield said.
That reference goes back to 2022, when Mayfield was with the Panthers. Wilks, then the interim head coach, ultimately made the decision to part ways with Mayfield after a rocky stint where the former No. 1 overall pick threw six touchdowns and six interceptions in six starts. Mayfield requested his release in December, and Wilks signed off.
Fast forward to Sunday, and Mayfield got the last laugh. His 233 passing yards and a touchdown were steady enough to keep the Bucs’ offense moving in a tight contest. He wasn’t the only one who made the matchup personal. Pass rusher Haason Reddick also had something to prove facing his former team, and Mayfield noted that “a lot of people” in Tampa Bay’s locker room shared the same edge.
Mayfield and the Buccaneers’ execution vs. Jets
On the field, the Buccaneers had to grind out every yard against a scrappy Jets team led by veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, filling in for Justin Fields. Mayfield went 19-of-29 passing, keeping mistakes off the board while leaning on Mike Evans and the run game to keep drives alive.
Defensively, the Bucs found timely plays when it mattered. Reddick chipped in with key pressures, reminding the Jets of the playmaker they once had. Todd Bowles’ unit forced Taylor into quick decisions and limited the Jets’ chances late in the fourth quarter.
The Jets made it tight, but Mayfield’s poise and the Bucs’ balanced attack proved just enough to close out the 29-27 win. For Tampa Bay, it’s a strong start to the season. For Mayfield, it’s proof that past setbacks can fuel present success.
Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs remain out, and Mike Evans appeared to have suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3. Godwin and Wirfs are close to returning, but Evans might now be out for some time if the hamstring injury he sustained is significant.
Mayfield and company continue to win and are now 3-0. The Buccaneers will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a massive Week 4 matchup.
